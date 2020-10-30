Keren Woodward facts: Bananarama singer's age, partner, son and more revealed

Bananarama's Keren Woodward in 1984. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Keren Woodward was one of the biggest popstars of the 1980s as part of trio Bananarama.

Alongside Sara Dallin and Siobhan Fahey, Keren scored many classic hits including 'Cruel Summer', 'Venus' and 'Really Saying Something'.

Still performing with Sara today nearly 40 years on, Bananarama are one of the greatest female groups ever. Here's all the big facts you need to know about Keren: