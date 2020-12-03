Last Christmas movie: The poignant George Michael moment that made us very emotional

3 December 2020, 12:40 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 17:31

Last Christmas features the music of George Michael and Wham!
Last Christmas features the music of George Michael and Wham! Picture: Universal/Getty

By Tom Eames

It's been a year since the romcom Last Christmas came out, and we still love the guilty pleasure festive film.

We're assuming that you've seen the film by now, but in case not... Spoilers below!

George Michael is said to have given his blessing to the film before he passed away, particularly as it features a running theme of homelessness, a subject that was dear to him.

After seeing the film, it's clear that it has an even deeper connection to George.

It turns out that the movie's plot is strictly based around the Wham! classic's lyrics, as Tom (Henry Golding) is revealed to be the donor who literally gave Kate (Emilia Clarke) her heart the previous Christmas, and that he's actually a guarian angel of sorts.

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

However, this means that there's an added sweet moment attached to the film's story.

The film is set in 2017, and it's revealed that Kate received her heart transplant on Christmas Day the previous year.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that this means the surgery took place on Christmas Day 2016. The same day that George Michael sadly passed away in real life.

While it has yet to be confirmed that this was purposely written into the plot, we'd like to think it was a tribute to the late singer, whose music is heard throughout the movie, and whom Kate is a massive fan.

The film's soundtrack includes a brand new George Michael song titled 'This Is How (We Want You To Get High)'.

