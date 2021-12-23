Why the Last Christmas movie's homeless theme was important to George Michael

23 December 2021, 14:35

Last Christmas uses the music of George Michael and Wham!
Last Christmas uses the music of George Michael and Wham! Picture: Getty/Universal

By Tom Eames

Last Christmas features the music of George Michael and Wham!, and is loosely based on the late singer's festive anthem of the same name.

The festive romcom stars Emilia Clarke as Kate, a child of Yugoslavian refugees, who is down on her luck and finds herself sofa-hopping at friends' flats.

Kate bumps into Tom (Henry Golding), a charming man who volunteers at a local homeless shelter and food bank.

The theme of homelessness in the UK flows throughout the movie, which was co-written by Emma Thompson (who also plays Kate's mother). This would have been particularly close to George Michael's heart, as he often got involved with helping those in need.

In the weeks after George passed away on Christmas Day 2016, it was revealed that he worked at a homeless shelter but chose to remain anonymous.

Read more: George Michael's secret acts of kindness and charity revealed

“George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was,” activist Emilyne Mondo wrote on Twitter.

Emma Thompson - who got George's blessing for the film several years before he died, told The Telegraph: “One of the saddest things about this film taking quite this long was that George died.

"It would have been so wonderful had he been around, because… he was very passionate, particularly about the issue of homelessness."

Read more: Which George Michael songs appear on the Last Christmas soundtrack?

Thompson's husband and co-writer Greg Wise added: “We wanted to… put together a story that, on the face of it, can be watched as a romantic comedy, but actually is about the proper use of a human heart [and] of one’s place within a society where… ‘the Other’ is being demonised.

"The Other can be anything really. Within our piece, it’s the homeless, it’s refugees. Our piece is set in 2016, just after the Brexit referendum. Our lead girl’s parents are refugees from the former Yugoslavia. Our romantic hero gentleman works in a homeless shelter.

"So it’s bringing together all the things we feel very strongly about… and telling that through a story of a girl who’s trying to work out how to live properly.”

Last Christmas also features a previously unreleased George Michael song titled 'This Is How' in the end credits.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained
Last Christmas features the music of George Michael and Wham!

Last Christmas movie: The poignant George Michael moment that made us very emotional
After just four years after forming Wham!, George and Andrew decided to go their separate ways with an enormous 'farewell' concert at Wembley Arena

When George Michael performed with Wham! for the last time and said it was ‘most important day of my life’
George Michael released 'December Song' in 2009

Remembering George Michael's beautiful forgotten Christmas track 'December Song' 11 years later
The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

David Bowie prank called Annie Lennox on a live TV show in 2000

When mischievous David Bowie pranked Annie Lennox by calling live TV show to make song request

David Bowie

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

Music

James Michael Tyler, Prince Philip and Carlos Marin are among the famous faces to have died in 2021

Celebrity deaths in 2021: Remembering the stars who died this year

Features

Judy Garland

Judy Garland's five marriages explained: Who were her husbands and how many children did she have?

Music

David Bowie in The Snowman

David Bowie in The Snowman: Why did the music icon appear in the Christmas classic?

David Bowie

Pet Shop Boys

The 10 greatest Pet Shop Boys songs, ranked

Song Lists