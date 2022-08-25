George Michael's secret acts of astounding generosity revealed after death

Stories of George Michael working undercover at homeless shelters, giving huge cheques to pay strangers' debts and covering the cost of a woman's full course of IVF treatment are just some of the stories that have come to light after his death.

While many stars show their charitable efforts through large campaigns and public gestures, George Michael chose to stay under-the-radar, making hugely generous secret gestures to complete strangers throughout his life.

Read on to hear more about George Michael's stunning acts of generosity...

George worked undercover at a homeless shelter After his death on Christmas Day, 2016, George's old colleagues came forward to reveal he had worked side-by-side with them at a homeless shelter. The star had often visited the shelter, but had specifically asked that his co-workers keep his work a secret. Emilyn Mondo revealed on Twitter: "George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. "I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was."



He threw a free concert "just for nurses" after mother's death George Michael put on a free Christmas concert "just for nurses" in 2006. Before he took to the stage at the Camden Roundhouse in London he said: "Almost 10 years ago, during the last week of my mother's life, I told my friends and family that if I ever played my own concerts again, I would make sure to do a free one for NHS nurses. "The nurses that helped my family at that time were incredible people, and I realised just how undervalued these amazing people are. "So I want to thank them with a Christmas concert," he said. Nurse Sally Lyons remembers the concert well, saying that her and her colleagues still talk about the special night. After George Michael's mum died of cancer he threw a free concert exclusively for #nurses to say thank you https://t.co/9xjnWCehVs — Nursing Standard (@NurseStandard) December 25, 2016 Speaking the The Roundhouse she says: "A nervous George Michael took to the stage with a bad cold and told us he’d played in front of crowds all over the world but was anxious because he’d never performed in front of so many heroes before. "[George] will always be a hero to all of the nurses at the Roundhouse that night."

He singlehandedly kept charities afloat with donations Another story that emerged after George's death was that he gave so much money to certain charities that it was only because of his donations that the organisations were able to keep going. Best 'Careless Whisper' cover ever? Kelly Clarkson sings George Michael hit in stunning video

Watch George Michael admirably deal with shockingly rude interviewer who tries to out him A lady from a children's charity once told me they were only still afloat because of George Michael ❤ https://t.co/W0vs3QxN1E — Kate Waugh (@katewaugh) December 26, 2016 Kate Waugh took to Twitter to say: "A lady from a children's charity once told me they were only still afloat because of George Michael." After his death Childline's Esther Ranzen revealed George had given the charity "millions". The charity found said: "For years now he has been the most extraordinarily generous philanthropist, giving money to Childline, but he was determined not to make his generosity public so no-one outside the charity knew how much he gave to the nation’s most vulnerable children."

