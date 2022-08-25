George Michael's secret acts of astounding generosity revealed after death

25 August 2022, 14:05

George Michael's acts of kindness revealed
George Michael's acts of kindness revealed. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Stories of George Michael working undercover at homeless shelters, giving huge cheques to pay strangers' debts and covering the cost of a woman's full course of IVF treatment are just some of the stories that have come to light after his death.

While many stars show their charitable efforts through large campaigns and public gestures, George Michael chose to stay under-the-radar, making hugely generous secret gestures to complete strangers throughout his life.

Read on to hear more about George Michael's stunning acts of generosity...

  1. George Michael gave stranger £15,000 for IVF treatment

    A woman who appeared on Deal or No Deal was given £15,000 by an "anonymous donor" after she talked on air about her reasons for applying for the TV show.

    Lynette Gillard appeared on the game show with the hope of winning enough money to fund her IVF treatment.

    George Michael had been watching the show and secretly called Channel 4 call the next day, offering to cover the whole cost.

    Richard Osman, producer of Deal Or No Deal and co-presenter of Pointless, confirmed the story after the Star's death.

    Taking to Twitter he wrote: "A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment."

    "George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k."

    It wasn't until Richard tweeted the story that Lynette found out who had donated the money.

    Taking to Twitter she wrote to the presenter saying: "For many years I wondered who had donated this money, and now I know.

    "Thank you. RIP George what an amazing person."

    Lynette went on to fall pregnant with a little boy in 2017 and named him after the star, Seth Logan George Hart.

    Berlinale: "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall And Press Conference
    Berlinale: "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall And Press Conference. Picture: Getty

  2. George worked undercover at a homeless shelter

    After his death on Christmas Day, 2016, George's old colleagues came forward to reveal he had worked side-by-side with them at a homeless shelter.

    The star had often visited the shelter, but had specifically asked that his co-workers keep his work a secret.

    Emilyn Mondo revealed on Twitter: "George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at.

    "I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was."

  3. George gave stranger £25,000 to cover their debt

    Supposedly George was in a cafe when he overheard an upset woman discussing her terrible debt.

    The Wham! star quietly wrote a cheque for £25,000 and subtly gave it to the waitress on his way out.

    She was under strict instructions to only give the cheque to the woman after he'd left.

    George never wanted any attention or thanks for his kind gestures.

  4. He threw a free concert "just for nurses" after mother's death

    George Michael put on a free Christmas concert "just for nurses" in 2006.

    Before he took to the stage at the Camden Roundhouse in London he said: "Almost 10 years ago, during the last week of my mother's life, I told my friends and family that if I ever played my own concerts again, I would make sure to do a free one for NHS nurses.

    "The nurses that helped my family at that time were incredible people, and I realised just how undervalued these amazing people are.

    "So I want to thank them with a Christmas concert," he said.

    Nurse Sally Lyons remembers the concert well, saying that her and her colleagues still talk about the special night.

    Speaking the The Roundhouse she says: "A nervous George Michael took to the stage with a bad cold and told us he’d played in front of crowds all over the world but was anxious because he’d never performed in front of so many heroes before.

    "[George] will always be a hero to all of the nurses at the Roundhouse that night."

  5. He singlehandedly kept charities afloat with donations

    Another story that emerged after George's death was that he gave so much money to certain charities that it was only because of his donations that the organisations were able to keep going.

    Kate Waugh took to Twitter to say: "A lady from a children's charity once told me they were only still afloat because of George Michael."

    After his death Childline's Esther Ranzen revealed George had given the charity "millions".

    The charity found said: "For years now he has been the most extraordinarily generous philanthropist, giving money to Childline, but he was determined not to make his generosity public so no-one outside the charity knew how much he gave to the nation’s most vulnerable children."

  6. He stopped in the rain to help a woman change her car tyre

    After George's death a story emerged from an Irish woman who was stunned when George Michael stopped to help her change her car tyre in London.

    Mary Ryan recalled leaving work in the 1990's when she noticed to her distress that he car had a flat tyre.

    George Michael Press Conference
    George Michael Press Conference. Picture: Getty

    Mary told The Journal: "Back in the early 1990s I was working on Edgware Road in London near the Sony Studios.

    "I came out of work to find my little 1974 Ford Fiesta had a flat tyre.

    "George Michael was coming out of Sony as I was standing there in the rain and helped me change my tyre….I’ve never forgot how kind he was.

    "Sadly, I didn’t have the nerve to ask for his autograph."

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

George Michael, who was already incredibly well-known for his huge donations to charity, agreed to guest star alongside 'Smithy' for a tongue-in-cheek scene in which the Wham! star would send himself up for charity.

When George Michael sang 'I'm Your Man' with James Corden and invented Carpool Karaoke

George Michael and Paul McCartney's duet of 'Heal the Pain' is a forgotten masterpiece

George Michael and Paul McCartney's duet of 'Heal the Pain' is a forgotten masterpiece

George Michael would consistently face disrespectful questions about his sexuality when promoting his music.

Watch George Michael admirably deal with shockingly rude interviewer who tries to out him

Many of George Michael's acts of generosity were only revealed after his untimely death in 2016

8 times George Michael stunned strangers with private acts of charity

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Billy Joel brought pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Madison Square Garden last night (August 24) for a rendition of 'Uptown Girl'

Watch Billy Joel bring Olivia Rodrigo onstage for stunning rendition of 'Uptown Girl'

Billy Joel

John Farnham is battling cancer

'You're the Voice' singer John Farnham has part of his jaw removed as he fights cancer

Music

The beautiful moment took place during the Voice Kids blind auditions round, when Laura gave her own unique take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston

The Voice Kids: Girl, 13, stuns viewers with flawless performance of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’

The Voice

The former Queen frontman, who died in 1991, gave a stunning performance when he joined his ex-bandmates and Adam Lambert on stage in 2015.

When Freddie Mercury joined Adam Lambert for a spine-tingling duet of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2015

Queen

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were glowing as they giggled and embraced for photos on the red carpet and stopped to speak to a reporter from E! for what would be their last ever interview together.

Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travola dance one last time in adorable final interview

Olivia Newton-John

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 35, posted a moving video montage of the couple in the hospital on her Instagram.

Michael Buble's wife Luisana shares intimate hospital video from birth of fourth child

Michael Bublé