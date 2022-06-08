George Michael Freedom Uncut: New clip shows the genius behind his 'Freedom 90' video

8 June 2022, 14:31

By Tom Eames

A new clip has been released from the upcoming George Michael film Freedom Uncut.

In the newly released exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary, fans can see Elton John, Mark Ronson, John Paul Gaultier, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell amongst others discuss the genius behind George Michael's concept for the iconic 'Freedom! ’90' music video.

In the clip, Elton John sums up the video saying: “It changed the whole face of how videos were done. The video said everything. It was genius and it was a revolutionary thing.”

Naomi Campbell added: “George pitched it to me in L.A. and his exact words were ‘You’re the leader of the gang and unless you say yes, the rest of the girls won’t.’”

The 'Freedom! '90' music video was directed by David Fincher, and a new 4K remastered version of the full video will play out before the main film in cinemas worldwide on June 22.

George Michael Freedom Uncut
George Michael Freedom Uncut. Picture: Sony Music

George Michael Freedom Uncut is an autobiographical feature documentary narrated by the late singer, in his final work.

In it, George Michael discusses his life, career and controversies in collaboration with co-director and friend David Austin.

The documentary will be released as a global cinema event on Wednesday, June 22.

Meanwhile, George’s third studio album Older will be re-released on vinyl later on Friday, July 8.

