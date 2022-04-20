George Michael's excellent 'Freedom Uncut' documentary will be released at cinemas

George Michael's Freedom Uncut is being released. Picture: Alamy/Sony Music Entertainment

By Tom Eames

George Michael's final work is getting a proper cinema release later this year.

George Michael Freedom Uncut is a longer version of the Freedom documentary, which first aired in the UK in 2017, a year after his death.

The autobiographical feature film, narrated by the late star, will be released as a global cinema event on Wednesday, June 22.

Details of participating countries and cinemas will be listed on georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com from April 27.

In the film, George speaks openly and honestly about the two important sides of his life: his public music career and his private personal life.

George was heavily involved in the making of the documentary before his tragic death in 2016.

George Michael Freedom Uncut. Picture: Sony Music

This year’s theatrical release also includes never-before-seen footage from George's iconic video for 'Freedom! 90', directed by David Fincher.

Co-director David Austin said: “The film is George's final work. Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story."

Earlier this month, it was announced that George Michael's classic album Older was getting a special re-release for its 25 anniversary.