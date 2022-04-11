George Michael's classic album 'Older' is getting a special re-release for 25th anniversary

11 April 2022, 11:34

George Michael's Older album is being re-released
George Michael's Older album is being re-released. Picture: Sony/George Michael

By Tom Eames

One of George Michael's best albums is getting a special reissue later this year.

The George Michael album Older, originally released in 1996, will be re-released in various formats on July 8.

His third studio album will be released across two remastered LPs, used from original tapes and pressed on 180gsm vinyl.

George Michael's Older
George Michael's Older. Picture: Virgin Records/Sony
George Michael's Older
George Michael's Older. Picture: Virgin Records/Sony

There will also be a deluxe boxset, featuring the album on vinyl, 'Upper’ on vinyl for the first time, and 3CDs with 27 rare tracks and mixes.

The boxset will be presented in a rigid double slipcase containing 5 CDs and 3 LPs, along with a digital download.

Fans will also be treated to a large 12x12inch 48-page book, The Story Of Older, featuring a brand new essay by Dan Davies looking back at the stories behind the album, alongside contributions from key people who worked with George on the album, and previously unseen photos.

Older originally spent 35 weeks in the UK Top 10, and featured six singles including the two number one hits ‘Fastlove’ and ‘Jesus to a Child’.

The album also went 6x Platinum in the UK, and it was verified Platinum in 22 other countries.

