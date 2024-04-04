Sugababes' Mutya Buena thought 'it was a prank' when George Michael asked to duet with her

4 April 2024, 14:07

Sugababes' Mutya Buena was blown away when George Michael reached out about doing a duet together.
Sugababes' Mutya Buena was blown away when George Michael reached out about doing a duet together. Picture: Fourth and Broadway/Virgin Records

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"I thought it was a prank."

That was the initial reaction Sugababes' singer Mutya Buena had when she was told that George Michael wanted to duet with her.

The pair got together after she left the girl band, and duetted on the 2006 single 'This Is Not Real Love', a ballad that featured on George's second greatest hits album, Twenty Five.

It's a bit of a forgotten gem, given that no music video was made due to both singer's busy schedules, which likely impacted its chart position.

Mutya built a loving friendship with George off the back of the song, however, and opened up about how it came together in a recent interview.

"I was introduced to George Michael – basically he contacted my management when I was in the Sugababes, before I had left.

"At that time we were really really busy so I couldn’t work with him at that moment", she revealed regretfully.

"I thought I would never hear from him again, but as soon as I left the group he had contacted [my management] and asked if I still wanted to work with him." She then confessed: "I thought it was a joke to be honest."

Mutya said George was "one of the most loveliest men I’ve ever met in my life". (UPI Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)
Mutya said George was "one of the most loveliest men I’ve ever met in my life". (UPI Photo/Daniel Gluskoter). Picture: Alamy

"I said yes obviously," to the rare opportunity to duet with a pop legend. "I walked into the studio thinking I was being set up, it was a prank or something.

"But when I walked into the studio, he was sitting on the chair swivelling around on it and I could not believe my eyes.

"I spent most of my day with him in a studio, I watched him sing, I let him tell me how to sing it and what to sing and he was just so cool. He wanted me to be free in the studio."

Even today, the experience sends shivers of disbelief down her spine, as she added: "I still can't believe I sang with George Michael."

"God, what can I say about him? He's most probably one of the most loveliest men I've ever met in my life and we all miss him very much."

This Is Not Real Love (Remastered 2006)

Mutya also got the chance to perform 'This Is Not Real Love' alongside George during the Wham! icon's 25 Tour in 2006, celebrating his 25th anniversary in music.

Like most people who had connected to George's music, she was devastated after learning about his death on Christmas Day in 2016.

In an earlier interview, she was scathing about how the press treated him throughout the latter days of his life.

"He was a beautiful soul and it really upset me when people were talking bad about him," Mutya said.

"So it's only until you die that people start acknowledging you. He's just a beautiful person and his music will be played forever."

When she first heard that George died, she said: "I cried. It was very sad, and I can't believe he's gone at such a young age."

It's a sentiment mirrored by most of the music world and beyond, though Mutya can take solace in the fact she was just one of four female singers George called on to duet with

They were Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Mary J. Blige. Not bad company to be in.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

George Michael and his commemorative coin from The Royal Mint

George Michael gets a stunning coin from the Royal Mint to celebrate his remarkable life and career
The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Breakup songs

The 10 greatest and most devastating breakup songs ever

Song Lists

George Michael called his televised performance of 'A Different Corner' in 1986 the "funniest moment" of his career because of one faux pas.

The performance George Michael called the "funniest moment" of his career

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chaka Khan was reportedly in the running for Glastonbury's famed legend's slot this year, but pulled out of the race.

Chaka Khan reveals why she rejected Glastonbury legends slot this year

Music

Celine Dion sings impromptu 'My Heart Will Go On' and brings fans to tears in amazing video

Celine Dion sings impromptu 'My Heart Will Go On' and brings fans to tears in amazing video

Celine Dion

Michael Bolton underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour at the end of 2023, and has now posted an update on his recovery.

Michael Bolton shares health update following brain tumour surgery

Music

Marvin Gaye music from the vaults has been unearthed. (Photo by Soul Train via Getty Images)

Unreleased Marvin Gaye songs unearthed in Belgium over forty years after they were recorded

Marvin Gaye

After recent criticism of Beyoncé's foray into country music, June Carter Cash's daughter Carlene has stated that the singer is the newest member of the "Carter Girl Club".

June Carter Cash's daughter Carlene rejects Beyoncé criticism: 'She's one of us'

Country

Take That announce their new single

Mark Owen shares new shaved look as Take That release new single 'You and Me'

Take That

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents