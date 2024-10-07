The Story of... 'Heal the Pain' by George Michael

'Heal the Pain' is one of George Michael's most stunning songs.

Released in February 1991, 'Heal the Pain' featured on George Michael's second solo album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.

You might have also heard the ballad in the festive romcom Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, which features music by the late icon.

But what inspired the song and when was it released? Here's all the important facts you need:

When did George Michael write it? George Michael - Heal the Pain (Audio) George Michael wrote this song for his 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1. It was the fourth of five singles taken from the album.

What is the song about and what inspired it? George Michael and Paul McCartney in 2005 at Live 8. Picture: Getty 'Heal the Pain' sees George singing to a potential lover that their partner has not been treating them the way they deserve, and that he can help make things better. An acoustic guitar-based love song, the song was meant as a homage of sorts to Sir Paul McCartney and his style of songwriting. “I was big into Abbey Road and Revolver,” George said. “I made one record to show how much I loved Lennon ['Praying for Time'], I made another record to show how much I loved McCartney ['Heal the Pain']."

Paul McCartney recorded a duet version with George George Michael ft. Paul McCartney - Heal The Pain In 2005, it was announced that George would be recording a version of the track with Sir Paul, but he did not know what he was going to do with it. The track was eventually added to his 2006 greatest hits collection Twenty Five. George Michael and Paul McCartney's duet of 'Heal the Pain' is a forgotten masterpiece Part of the recording process was later seen in the documentary movie Freedom, where George explained that the Listen Without Prejudice album was partly inspired by The Beatles. "I didn’t dream McCartney would ever sing it. And actually when he sings it, it sounds like a Paul McCartney record!”

How did it perform in the charts? Amazingly, it wasn't one of George's biggest hits - only reaching number 31 in the UK in 1991. However, it went on to become one of the star's most popular songs, and he would perform it live on several occasions.