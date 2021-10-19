Ex-Sugababes star Jade Ewen lands surprising role as Mariah Carey in Netflix series

Former Sugarbabes member Jade Ewen gives surprising performance as Mariah Carey in Netflix series. Picture: Getty and Netflix

By Hannah Lovejoy

Former Sugababes member Jade Ewen has landed a role as Mariah Carey in Netflix series Luis Miguel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jade Ewen will star as iconic singer Mariah Carey in the Netflix series Luis Miguel and it is the first time that Mariah’s character will be introduced to the story.

Luis Miguel is a drama series that explores the life story of Mexican singer Luis Miguel. The series takes a deep dive into Luis’ highly successful career as well as his personal life.

Mariah will be shown in the Netflix series for the first time as she previously dated Luis for three years. They were together from 1999 to 2001.

Jade shared the news on her Instagram earlier this year and said that she had “infinite gratitude” for being given the opportunity to play Mariah.

“It’s not everyday that you get the chance to play your idol. No words.. just infinite gratitude!!! Thank you @netflix @netflixlat @luismiguellaserie #mariahcarey #luismiguelaserie #jadeewen,” Jade wrote on an Instagram caption.

Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel in 2001. Picture: Getty

Luis Miguel was filmed in Mexico and this will be the show’s third season - the new series will bring the story to a close and explore the final part of Luis’ story.

In another Instagram post, Jade shared a short clip from the new series and wrote: “Get ready, here she comes… #luismiguelfinalseason #mariahcarey #comingsoon.”

Jade is an acclaimed performer and she has starred in various roles across television and theatre. Away from the Sugababes, Jade has also gained credits performing in the West End in The Lion King and Aladdin.

Luis Miguel will air on Thursday, October 28 on Netflix - the third and final series will see Jade star as Mariah and will explore Mariah and Luis’ relationship.