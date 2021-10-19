Ex-Sugababes star Jade Ewen lands surprising role as Mariah Carey in Netflix series

19 October 2021, 09:49 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 16:33

Former Sugarbabes member Jade Ewen gives surprising performance as Mariah Carey in Netflix series
Former Sugarbabes member Jade Ewen gives surprising performance as Mariah Carey in Netflix series. Picture: Getty and Netflix
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Former Sugababes member Jade Ewen has landed a role as Mariah Carey in Netflix series Luis Miguel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jade Ewen will star as iconic singer Mariah Carey in the Netflix series Luis Miguel and it is the first time that Mariah’s character will be introduced to the story.

Luis Miguel is a drama series that explores the life story of Mexican singer Luis Miguel. The series takes a deep dive into Luis’ highly successful career as well as his personal life.

Read more: Watch actor Jamie Costa’s mind-blowing performance as Robin Williams in new film

Mariah will be shown in the Netflix series for the first time as she previously dated Luis for three years. They were together from 1999 to 2001.

Jade shared the news on her Instagram earlier this year and said that she had “infinite gratitude” for being given the opportunity to play Mariah.

“It’s not everyday that you get the chance to play your idol. No words.. just infinite gratitude!!! Thank you @netflix @netflixlat @luismiguellaserie #mariahcarey #luismiguelaserie #jadeewen,” Jade wrote on an Instagram caption.

Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel in 2001
Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel in 2001. Picture: Getty

Read more: The Voice UK 2022: Judges, return date, new format and more details revealed

Luis Miguel was filmed in Mexico and this will be the show’s third season - the new series will bring the story to a close and explore the final part of Luis’ story.

In another Instagram post, Jade shared a short clip from the new series and wrote: “Get ready, here she comes… #luismiguelfinalseason #mariahcarey #comingsoon.”

Jade is an acclaimed performer and she has starred in various roles across television and theatre. Away from the Sugababes, Jade has also gained credits performing in the West End in The Lion King and Aladdin.

Luis Miguel will air on Thursday, October 28 on Netflix - the third and final series will see Jade star as Mariah and will explore Mariah and Luis’ relationship.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Chadwick Boseman as James Brown

Remembering Chadwick Boseman's excellent portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up
The Voice UK 2022: Judges, return date, new format and more details revealed

The Voice UK 2022: Judges, return date, new format and more details revealed

The Voice

Star Trek star William Shatner was sent into space

William Shatner in tears after he becomes oldest man in space: "It was unbelievable"
Jamie Costa’s mind blowing performance as Robin Williams

Watch actor Jamie Costa’s mind-blowing performance as Robin Williams in new film
Can you win the Weakest Link?

QUIZ: Can you win the Weakest Link?

Quizzes

More on Smooth

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in rare television advert

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in unearthed TV 'Steak & Ale' advert

Whitney Houston

ABBA - Then and Now

Listen to a clip of ABBA's upbeat new single 'Just A Notion'

ABBA

Take our spooky Halloween trivia quiz!

QUIZ: Take the ultimate Halloween trivia test!

Quizzes

Westlife's Shane and Nicky

Westlife reveal story behind "very different" new album: Pondering another split and emailing Ed Sheeran

Westlife

Adele went undercover to surprise a group of Adele impersonators for a TV show

The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators

Adele

Adele's Easy on Me

Listen to Adele's brand new song 'Easy on Me' in full

Adele