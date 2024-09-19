The Jonas Brothers cover George Michael's classic 'Careless Whisper' - video

The Jonas Brothers cover George Michael's classic 'Careless Whisper' - video
The Jonas Brothers cover George Michael's classic 'Careless Whisper' - video.

By Mayer Nissim

George Michael's team are fans – what do you think?

Wham! released a string of absolutely massive singles during their short career in the first half of the 1980s, and perhaps the most enduring is 'Careless Whisper'.

Written by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, the song has been covered many times over the years, and a new live version from The Jonas Brothers has just received the seal of approval from the team that runs George's online presence following his tragic death in 2016.

"Thank you @jonasbrothers for covering Careless Whisper last night in London ❤️" read the post on the official George Michael account, which featured a video clip. "We loved it! 👏"

The Jonas Brothers are one of the groups that can have some idea of how crazy George and Andrew would have found fame in Wham!, having taken the world by storm themselves during their original run in the mid-'00s.

After parting ways musically in 2013, the brothers reunited in 2019 and have since released the comeback albums Happiness Begins and The Album.

The bands played 'Careless Whisper' on September 17, their second of two shows at The O2 in London – part of the UK leg of their massive Five Albums. One Night world tour.

On each night on the tour, the group put their own spin on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, taking hits from each of their five studio albums.

Nick and Kevin Jonas on guitar
Nick and Kevin Jonas on guitar. Picture: Getty Images

They have also played their songs from the Camp Rock movie, various side projects and covers, with their setlists regularly topping 30 songs.

'Careless Whisper' was a fine choice for their second London date, with the song celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. A range of special edition vinyl has been released to mark the occasion.

On the previous night in London, The Jonas Brothers played covers of Elton John's 'Rocket Man' and 'Cold Heart'.

