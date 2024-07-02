Watch Stevie Nicks get emotional as Taylor Swift sings tribute to her at live concert

2 July 2024, 12:53

Taylor Swift wrote a song with helped Stevie Nicks grieve for Fleetwood Mac's late star Christine McVie, and performed it in tribute to her.
Taylor Swift wrote a song with helped Stevie Nicks grieve for Fleetwood Mac's late star Christine McVie, and performed it in tribute to her. Picture: Getty/@kajolswife X Account

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's a song that meant a great deal to her.

Stevie Nicks was distraught after the loss of her dear friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie on 30th November 2022.

Understandably so - the pair felt more like sisters throughout years on the road together, performing in one of the world's greatest-ever acts.

She later revealed that Taylor Swift's song 'You're On Your Own, Kid' helped to grieve the loss of her Christine.

"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called 'You're on Your Own, Kid,'" Nicks said during a concert in 2023. "That is the sadness of how I feel."

“As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world. We didn’t have to talk on the phone, we really weren’t phone buddies," Stevie continued.

"Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like, ‘Little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years."

"So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you."

Now Taylor has performed the song at her Dublin concert in tribute to Stevie, who was there in attendance.

Featuring on Swift's 2022 album Midnights, she performed a gorgeously poignant piano version of 'You're On Your Own, Kid' at what was her third and final concert at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Looking visibly emotional - despite having half of her face covered up by a face mask - Stevie could be seen wiping away her tears.

It was a full circle moment in what has been a trying eighteen months for Stevie, who recently admitted that Fleetwood Mac couldn't possibly continue without Christine.

Though Taylor's performance of 'You're On Your Own, Kid' wasn't the only tribute she paid to Nicks on the night.

She also dedicated the live debut of the song 'Clara Bow' to Stevie, which features on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

“You look like Stevie Nicks / In ’75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, a full eclipse," Taylor sings in the song.

Taylor Swift performed alongside Stevie at the Grammy Awards in 2010, and have been friends ever since. (AFP PHOTO/ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performed alongside Stevie at the Grammy Awards in 2010, and have been friends ever since. (AFP PHOTO/ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

“The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here," Taylor revealed to rapturous applause.

"A friend of mine is here who is watching the show, who has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we get to do now."

"She’s paved the way for us, and she’s mentored so many artists that you don’t even know she’s doing it," Taylor continued.

"She’s just become friends with so many female artists, just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is. She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret — she’d never tell anybody."

"She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks. So I’m going to play ‘Clara Bow’ for the first time for her."

After the concert came to a close, Stevie, Taylor, her dancers, boyfriend Travis Kelce, and support act Paramore celebrated in the local Dublin bar the Hacienda.

