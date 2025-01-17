Rod Stewart, Sting, Stevie Nicks and more announced for LA FireAid concert - all details

17 January 2025, 09:40

Stevie Nicks, Sting and Sir Rod Stewart.
FireAid will raise money for wildfire relief efforts across Southern California. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Joni Mitchell, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Lady Gaga are all going to perform at the January 30 concert.

Sir Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks are just some of the huge names announced for a charity concert which will raise money for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles County.

Joining the British rock legends and Fleetwood Mac star will also be Billie Eilish & Finneas, Lady Gaga, P!nk and Katy Perry.

Joni Mitchell, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gwen Stefani, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Lil Baby, Stephen Stills, Dave Matthews & John Mayer, and Tate McRae will all also be performing at the star-studded benefit event.

Named FireAid, the charity concert will take place on January 30 at LA’s Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum nearby, and will be broadcast and streamed live for all to see.

Tickets to attend FireAid will go live on Ticketmaster on Wednesday, January 22.

FireAid aims to “raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California,” organisers have revealed.

“Contributions made to FireAid in connection with the FireAid benefit concert and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California,” FireAid’s 'about' statement adds.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Joni Mitchell
Earth, Wind & Fire and Joni Mitchell will be performing at FireAid. Picture: Getty

Since wildfires begun to rage across the Los Angeles area in early January 2025, at least 27 people are known to have lost their lives, over 12,000 structures are known to have been destroyed, and the fires are believed to have burnt an area of more than 60 square miles.

The Palisades and Eaton wildfires are still burning, with thousands of people still displaced from their homes as a result.

While FireAid’s already announced line-up is already star-packed, organisers have hinted that there will be more artists added ahead of January 30.

For more information about FireAid, visit their website fireaidla.org.

