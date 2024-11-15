Gwen Stefani would "love" to do a country duets album with her husband Blake Shelton

15 November 2024, 13:19

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Academy of Country Music Awards
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

The genre-hopping megastar could yet go full country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gwen Stefani is one of the all-time great eclectic popstars, effortlessly flitting between ska, rock, pop and dancehall – and that was even before the No Doubt frontwoman launched her solo career

And ever since Gwen started collaborating with Blake Shelton, the country music superstar she married in 2021, there have been whispers of her making a full-length country record.

"I would love to," answered Gwen when asked if she would record an album of country duets with Blake.

"I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him.

"When he heard 'Purple Irises', he loved it so much he ended up singing on it. I love singing with him.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Grammy Awards
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty Images

"He’s very humble and doesn’t realise how good he is. There’s something so attractive about that."

Gwen and Blake released their 'Purple Irises' collaboration earlier this year.

They had previously worked together on a cover of The Judds' 'Love Is Alive' and the songs 'Nobody But You' and 'Happy Anywhere'.

'Purple Irises' features on Gwen's fifth studio album Bouquet, which despite the Nashville influence and cover featuring the singer in a cowboy hat is not a full-fledged country record.

