Gwen Stefani reveals what Blake Shelton does each day to remind her why she fell in love with him

3 October 2024, 13:31

In a new interview with Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani reveals how Blake Shelton reminds her why she loves him so much, each and every day.
In a new interview with Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani reveals how Blake Shelton reminds her why she loves him so much, each and every day. Picture: Getty/Syndication

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They've been together for nearly a decade.

And the longer Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship goes on, the more and more she falls in love with him.

The No Doubt singer has been getting candid about her marriage during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Whilst promoting her upcoming fifth studio album, Bouquet (which she insists isn't a country album...) Stefani has been gushing about her romantic life.

Gwen first met Blake in 2015 and started dating shortly after, eventually falling head over heels in love and marrying in 2021.

In her recent interview with Jennifer Hudson, Stefani revealed what Blake does each and every day which reminds her why she fell in love with him in the first place.

Gwen Stefani Reveals She Felt Guilty Making New Music

"The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing," Stefani explained.

"You know what I mean? Which is just - it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart."

"It just makes you happier every single day," she added, still clearly as enamoured with Blake as the first day she met him.

The 'Don't Speak' icon then continued to say that "laughter" is a vital part of life and something "we're all chasing", and feel privileged that Blake brought that happiness to her.

"That’s more than enough" host Jennifer Hudson responds, with Stefani agreeing: "That’s more than enough."

That's despite Gwen confessing that she barely listened to country music before Blake came into her life.

"Like, country music, I never listened to country, like ever. I didn't even know that Blake Shelton existed on the planet when I met him!"

She certainly knows of his existence now, especially as he's become an integral cog in Gwen's happiness ever since their path's crossed.

The pair celebrated their third wedding anniversary on 3rd July 2024, with Blake taking to Instagram to show his appreciation for Gwen.

Likewise, the 'Hollaback Girl' singer also shared a series of throwback photos from their wedding, writing: "July 3, 2021 ♥️ it has always been you 🥰."

Gwen Stefani watches Post Malone and Blake Shelton perform

