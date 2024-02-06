Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce new duet 'Purple Irises'

6 February 2024, 12:41

Niall Horan shows off impression of Blake Shelton

By Mayer Nissim

It promises to be a match made in musical heaven.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From the ska-to-pop-to-dancehall genre hopping of her band No Doubt to her own eclectic solo career, Gwen Stefani isn't afraid of trying new musical styles out for size.

She's already dipped her toe into some country pop waters, recording 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' and 'Nobody But You' with her husband Blake Shelton in recent years.

And now the marital-musical partnership has confirmed a new upcoming single, which is coming incredibly soon.

Gwen and Blake both shared the sleeve of new track 'Purple Irises' on social media, and given the presence of Mr Stefani and the overall hazy 70s throwback look of the cover, we're guessing it'll be another slice of country pop from the duo.

They captioned the image only with the date "🪻02.09.24🪻" just days away.

A week ago, Gwen had posted a snap of some purple irises, with the image also including a Polaroid photograph of her and Shelton in an embrace.

The image-in-the-image had the handwritten caption: "Never knew a love like this."

While many assumed the picture was just a message of love to her other half, it now seems that it could be a hint as to the content of their upcoming collaboration

Gwen's last solo studio album was the holiday special You Make It Feel Like Christmas in 2017, with her last standard album being the previous year's This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

Since then she's released the standalone singles 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself', 'Slow Clap' and 'True Babe', as well as featuring on Blake Shelton's 'Happy Anywhere' and Sean Paul's 'Light My Fire'.

Blake's own last album was 2021's Body Language, which was followed by the 2022 single 'No Body'.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown will perform at C2C 2024

C2C 2024: Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and Kane Brown to headline annual country music festival
Toby Keith's best songs

Toby Keith's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Toby Keith in 2021

Country legend Toby Keith dies after cancer fight, aged 62

Taylor Swift's dating history

Taylor Swift's dating history: A timeline of her famous relationships so far

Music

Lainey Wilson wins a Grammy Award

Grammys 2024: Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan win top country awards

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Breakup songs

The 10 greatest and most devastating breakup songs ever

Song Lists

On January 27, 1991 Whitney Houston took to the stage in Tampa, Florida and backed by a full orchestra, sang a now historial version of The Star Spangled Banner.

When Whitney Houston sang the national anthem so powerfully she moved a nation to tears

Whitney Houston

Dirty Dancing's Patrick Swayze created one of the most romantic songs of the late 1980s, when he wrote and recorded 'She's Like The Wind' in 1984.

Patrick Swayze singing stripped back 'She's Like The Wind' from Dirty Dancing is out of this world

Music

The greatest Super Bowl National Anthem performances

The 20 greatest Super Bowl National Anthem performances, ranked

Song Lists

Taylor and Celine at the Grammys

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift dismiss fan upset after 'snub' with sweet hug photo

Celine Dion

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents