Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce new duet 'Purple Irises'

By Mayer Nissim

It promises to be a match made in musical heaven.

From the ska-to-pop-to-dancehall genre hopping of her band No Doubt to her own eclectic solo career, Gwen Stefani isn't afraid of trying new musical styles out for size.

She's already dipped her toe into some country pop waters, recording 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' and 'Nobody But You' with her husband Blake Shelton in recent years.

And now the marital-musical partnership has confirmed a new upcoming single, which is coming incredibly soon.

Gwen and Blake both shared the sleeve of new track 'Purple Irises' on social media, and given the presence of Mr Stefani and the overall hazy 70s throwback look of the cover, we're guessing it'll be another slice of country pop from the duo.

They captioned the image only with the date "🪻02.09.24🪻" just days away.

A week ago, Gwen had posted a snap of some purple irises, with the image also including a Polaroid photograph of her and Shelton in an embrace.

The image-in-the-image had the handwritten caption: "Never knew a love like this."

While many assumed the picture was just a message of love to her other half, it now seems that it could be a hint as to the content of their upcoming collaboration

Gwen's last solo studio album was the holiday special You Make It Feel Like Christmas in 2017, with her last standard album being the previous year's This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

Since then she's released the standalone singles 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself', 'Slow Clap' and 'True Babe', as well as featuring on Blake Shelton's 'Happy Anywhere' and Sean Paul's 'Light My Fire'.

Blake's own last album was 2021's Body Language, which was followed by the 2022 single 'No Body'.