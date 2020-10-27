Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announce engagement after five years together

27 October 2020, 18:53

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating in 2015
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Country star Blake Shelton and No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani are getting married after announcing their engagement on social media today (October 27).

Blake, 44, and Gwen, 51, shared news of their engagement today, with Gwen showing off her new ring in a sweet photo.

The couple appeared to be in a church in the photo, sharing a kiss as she holds up her hand to show the shiny diamond ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please," Gwen said in a post on Instagram.

A representative for Blake Shelton also confirmed the news, but also pointed out that they are only engaged, even though the photo was taken in a church. They're not married quite yet!

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 ... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton tweeted.

This will be Blake Shelton's third wedding, after a four-year marriage to singer Miranda Lambert, and a three-year marriage to Kaynette Williams.

This is also Gwen Stefani's second marriage after 14 years with rock singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three kids.

While Blake doesn't have any children, Gwen has spoken in the past about how active he has been in her three sons' lives.

The couple began dating after both of their divorces in 2015. They met on The Voice, and have been very open about their relationship ever since.

The two singers will next appear on Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, though it was recorded several weeks ago.

Smooth Country Music Week

Listen to the Best of Country Music Week on Smooth Country: Lady A, Chris Young and more
Country star Cam reveals why it took five years of work to release The Otherside in Smooth Country interview

Country star Cam reveals why it took five years of work to release The Otherside in Smooth Country interview
Lady A interview with Smooth Country: Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley tease new songs

Lady A interview: Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood tease new songs
Cam hopes to make Harry Styles, Avicii and Sam Smith fans proud with new album The Otherside

Cam hopes to make Harry Styles, Avicii and Sam Smith fans proud with new album The Otherside
Chris Young teases 'more than one' new album with 'guest tracks' during Smooth Country interview

Chris Young teases ‘more than one’ new album with ‘guest tracks’ during Smooth Country interview

