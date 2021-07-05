Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married: Their love story timeline so far

5 July 2021, 14:50

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married in 2021
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married in 2021. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have got married at a private ceremony, capping off an eventful and extremely loved-up six years together.

The Voice judges tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, after announcing their engagement in autumn 2020.

But how did the pair meet and what is their story so far? Here's a timeline of the celebrity couple:

  1. 2014: Meeting on The Voice

    In May 2014, former No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani joined the judging panel on The Voice, alongside Maroon 5's Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and country star Blake Shelton.

    Chemistry between the pair is instantly obvious, as they sing 'Endless Love' together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

    By the end of the year, the pair have become at least close friends, judging from their intimate social media posts.

  2. 2015: Breaking Up with Partners

    Blake Shelton with ex-wife Miranda Lambert in 2014
    Blake Shelton with ex-wife Miranda Lambert in 2014. Picture: Getty

    In July 2015, Blake Shelton files for divorce from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

    The coupled had been married for four years, and dated for six years before that.

    Just a month later, Gwen and husband Gavin Rossdale split after 20 years together, 14 of which were as a married couple.

    Gwen Stefani with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2008
    Gwen Stefani with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2008. Picture: Getty

    "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."

  3. 2015: Rumours begin

    By November 2015, rumours began circulating that Gwen and Blake were dating, but neither of them confirmed it yet.

    During an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Seacrest asked Gwen upfront. She refused to answer, but did say that she "think[s] he's hot."

    Later, Blake told Billboard that they had confided in each other after their separate splits: "Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about, and I'm ­wondering if she feels the same about me."

  4. 2016: Finally together

    Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's first red carpet event together in 2016
    Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's first red carpet event together in 2016. Picture: Getty

    By December 2015, Blake and Gwen confirmed that they were in fact dating.

    The couple appeared at their first public event since announcing they were a couple at an NFL game in Arizona.

    In Februray 2016, Gwen discussed the relationship with Blake on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said she “thought it would be a good idea not to talk about Blake,” but Ellen kept asking.

    In May, Gwen and Blake perform their duet 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' at the Billboard Awards.

  5. 2018: Marriage on the way?

    In April 2018, Gwen appeared again on Ellen, where she was asked about marriage proposal rumours.

    She said thta Blake got “sexier. And it just keeps getting better” after being named People’s 'Sexiest Man on Earth.'

    Gwen did not confirm or deny a proposal, but that she thinks about marriage “all the time.”

  6. 2020: A proposal

    By 2020, the pair were seriously loved up.

    They released their fourth duet together, 'Happy Anywhere', with a seriously cute music video.

    "An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," Blake told People about Gwen.

    "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day. "

    And then in October, they announced their engagement to the world.

  7. 2021: A beautiful wedding

    In February, Gwen told ET Canada: “We can’t really plan the wedding because we don’t know what’s happening. I think we’re just sort of putting a target date out there and seeing if we can work backwards."

    Speaking of her shock of being engaged again, she added: “I never expected that this would be where I’m at. It’s hard for me to even say I’m getting married. I’m like, so in the middle of my life.”

    The couple ended up saying "I do" on July 4, with images showing a chapel located on Blake's ranch, with a marquee set up with a selection of tables draped in white.

Listen to Smooth Country

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her

Music

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been together for over 15 years

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A timeline of their beautiful relationship and family

Music

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle playing 'Shortin' Bread' on their fingernails

This video of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle playing music with their nails is spellbinding

Dolly Parton

Keith Urban chats to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly

Keith Urban interview: Country legend discusses dream duets and "creative paralysis" during lockdown
Chris Lane chats to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly

Chris Lane interview: Country star talks upcoming fatherhood and new music plans

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Gareth Southgate

England's Gareth Southgate song to the tune of Atomic Kitten's 'Whole Again' - here's the lyrics

Music

Robert Carlyle plays John Lennon (left) in Yesterday

How Yesterday tackled its surprise John Lennon 'cameo'

TV & Film

The 12 greatest songs about America: A Fourth of July playlist

The 13 greatest songs about America: A Fourth of July playlist

Song Lists

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert: When is the Party at the Palace and who will perform?

Royals

England fans have adopted Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'

Neil Diamond supports England fans' use of 'Sweet Caroline': "I hope you do it again"

Neil Diamond