Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married: Their love story timeline so far

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have got married at a private ceremony, capping off an eventful and extremely loved-up six years together.

The Voice judges tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, after announcing their engagement in autumn 2020.

But how did the pair meet and what is their story so far? Here's a timeline of the celebrity couple:

2014: Meeting on The Voice View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) In May 2014, former No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani joined the judging panel on The Voice, alongside Maroon 5's Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and country star Blake Shelton. Chemistry between the pair is instantly obvious, as they sing 'Endless Love' together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. By the end of the year, the pair have become at least close friends, judging from their intimate social media posts.

2015: Breaking Up with Partners Blake Shelton with ex-wife Miranda Lambert in 2014. Picture: Getty In July 2015, Blake Shelton files for divorce from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. The coupled had been married for four years, and dated for six years before that. Just a month later, Gwen and husband Gavin Rossdale split after 20 years together, 14 of which were as a married couple. Gwen Stefani with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2008. Picture: Getty "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."

2015: Rumours begin By November 2015, rumours began circulating that Gwen and Blake were dating, but neither of them confirmed it yet. During an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Seacrest asked Gwen upfront. She refused to answer, but did say that she "think[s] he's hot." Later, Blake told Billboard that they had confided in each other after their separate splits: "Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about, and I'm ­wondering if she feels the same about me."

2016: Finally together Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's first red carpet event together in 2016. Picture: Getty By December 2015, Blake and Gwen confirmed that they were in fact dating. The couple appeared at their first public event since announcing they were a couple at an NFL game in Arizona. In Februray 2016, Gwen discussed the relationship with Blake on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said she “thought it would be a good idea not to talk about Blake,” but Ellen kept asking. In May, Gwen and Blake perform their duet 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' at the Billboard Awards.

2018: Marriage on the way? In April 2018, Gwen appeared again on Ellen, where she was asked about marriage proposal rumours. She said thta Blake got “sexier. And it just keeps getting better” after being named People’s 'Sexiest Man on Earth.' Gwen did not confirm or deny a proposal, but that she thinks about marriage “all the time.”