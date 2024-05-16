Gwen Stefani facts: No Doubt singer's age, husband, children, and career revealed

16 May 2024, 14:41

Gwen Stefani in 2015
Gwen Stefani in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Gwen Stefani's journey from a modest California upbringing to global stardom is a testament to her versatility and talent.

Born and raised in Anaheim, Gwen Stefani first captured the public's attention as the vibrant lead singer of No Doubt, a band that defined the 1990s ska-punk scene with hits like 'Just a Girl' and 'Don't Speak'.

Her distinctive voice, bold fashion choices, and magnetic stage presence set her apart in an era brimming with musical innovation.

As Stefani transitioned to a solo career, she continued to reinvent herself, blending genres and redefining pop music with albums like Love Angel Music Baby and The Sweet Escape.

Beyond music, Stefani has also made significant contributions to the fashion industry and television, solidifying her status as a multifaceted icon. Her enduring influence and ability to evolve with the times make her one of the most dynamic figures in contemporary entertainment.

  1. How old is Gwen Stefani and where was she born?

    Gwen Stefani Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
    Gwen Stefani Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Picture: Getty

    As of 2024, Gwen Stefani is 54 years old. She was born on October 3, 1969, in Fullerton, California.

    Gwen Stefani's parents are Dennis Stefani and Patti Flynn. She has three siblings: an older brother, Eric Stefani, a younger brother, Todd Stefani, and a younger sister, Jill Stefani.

    Eric was a founding member of No Doubt and played a significant role in the band's early success.

  2. How did Gwen Stefani get her start in music?

    No Doubt in 2002
    No Doubt in 2002. Picture: Getty

    Gwen Stefani got her start in music in 1986 when her older brother, Eric Stefani, invited her to join the band No Doubt as a vocalist.

    Initially a ska band, No Doubt struggled to gain traction in their early years, playing small gigs and going through various lineup changes.

    The band signed with Interscope Records in 1991 and released their self-titled debut album in 1992, which received a lukewarm response. However, it was their third album, Tragic Kingdom, released in 1995, that catapulted them to fame.

    Featuring hits like 'Just a Girl' and 'Don't Speak', the album showcased Gwen's distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence, solidifying her role as the band's frontwoman and a rising star in the music industry.

  3. What are her most famous songs?

    No Doubt - Don't Speak (Official 4K Music Video)

    Gwen Stefani has a repertoire of famous songs both as a solo artist and as the lead vocalist of No Doubt. Some of her most famous songs include:

    With No Doubt:

    - 'Just a Girl'

    - 'Don't Speak'

    - 'Spiderwebs'

    - 'Sunday Morning'

    - 'Hey Baby'

    - 'Hella Good'

    - 'It's My Life'

    As a Solo Artist:

    - 'Hollaback Girl'

    - 'What You Waiting For?'

    - 'Rich Girl'

    - 'Cool'

    - 'The Sweet Escape' (featuring Akon)

    - 'Wind It Up'

    - 'Make Me Like You'

  4. Is Gwen Stefani married and does she have kids?

    Blake and Gwen in 2024
    Blake and Gwen in 2024. Picture: Getty

    Yes, Gwen Stefani is married and has children. She married Blake Shelton, a fellow musician and coach on The Voice, on July 3, 2021.

    Before Shelton, Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, from 2002 to 2016.

    Gwen Stefani has three children with Gavin Rossdale:

    1. Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, born May 26, 2006

    2. Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, born August 21, 2008

    3. Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, born February 28, 2014

    (L-R) Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale
    (L-R) Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale. Picture: Getty

