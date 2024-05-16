Gwen Stefani facts: No Doubt singer's age, husband, children, and career revealed

Gwen Stefani in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Gwen Stefani's journey from a modest California upbringing to global stardom is a testament to her versatility and talent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Born and raised in Anaheim, Gwen Stefani first captured the public's attention as the vibrant lead singer of No Doubt, a band that defined the 1990s ska-punk scene with hits like 'Just a Girl' and 'Don't Speak'.

Her distinctive voice, bold fashion choices, and magnetic stage presence set her apart in an era brimming with musical innovation.

As Stefani transitioned to a solo career, she continued to reinvent herself, blending genres and redefining pop music with albums like Love Angel Music Baby and The Sweet Escape.

Beyond music, Stefani has also made significant contributions to the fashion industry and television, solidifying her status as a multifaceted icon. Her enduring influence and ability to evolve with the times make her one of the most dynamic figures in contemporary entertainment.