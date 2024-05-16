Blake Shelton facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, family and career revealed

By Mayer Nissim

Blake Shelton is one of the major crossover stars in modern country.

Blake Shelton is more than just a modern country legend, he's a bona fide crossover star.

His records don't just scale the heights of the country charts, but frequently rub shoulders with the poppers and rockers on the main Billboard albums and singles rankings.

Blake Shelton live in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

He's also grabbed plenty of mainstream attention as a successful coach on TV talent show The Voice, while his romantic life has frequently been in the headlines.

And over 20 years since his stunning breakthrough album, he's still going strong.

Below, we round up all the things you ever might want to know about Blake Shelton.

Where was Blake Shelton born and how old is he?

Blake Shelton - Boys 'Round Here ft. Pistol Annies & Friends (Official Music Video)

Blake Tollison Shelton was born in Ada, Oklahoma (where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain), to beauty salon owner mum Dorothy Ann and car salesman dad Richard Lee 'Dick' Shelton.

He was born on June 18, 1976, making him 47 years old.

When he was 14, his older brother Richie died in a car crash aged just 24.

How did Blake Shelton get into music?

Blake Shelton in 2001. Picture: Getty Images

Blake Shelton started singing as a young child, and was taught by his uncle how to play the guitar when he was only 12.

He'd written his first songs a few years later, and by 16 had won Oklahoma's Denbo Diamond Award for young entertainers.

The following year he moved to (where else) Nashville, Tennessee, aged just 17.

Paying his way, he got a job at a music publishing company, later earning a production contract with Sony Music.

Blake Shelton - Austin (Official Music Video)

Blake signed for Warner Bros subsidiary Giant Records, and was meant to release the debut single 'I Wanna Talk About Me' there. For some reason, his label decided against the song (Toby Keith later scored a number one hit with it).

Instead, Shelton scored his own hit with 'Austin', which clambered up the charts despite the implosion of Giant, which nudged him to be an artist on Warners proper.

Then came his self-titled debut, which included 'Austin' alongside other hit singles 'All Over Me', and 'Ol' Red'.

What are Blake Shelton's biggest albums and songs?

Blake Shelton - Ol' Red (Official Music Video)

Blake Shelton has released 12 studio albums (and counting), all of which have gone top ten in the country charts.

2011's Red River Blue topped the main Billboard listings and went double platinum, while 2013's Based on a True Story... topped the country chart and went TRIPLE platinum.

A special shoutout for his fourth album from 2007 – the excellently titled Pure BS.

Blake Shelton's biggest songs include:

Austin

All Over Me

Ol' Red

The Baby

Some Beach

Goodbye Time

Nobody But Me

Don't Make Me

The More I Drink

Home

She Wouldn't Be Gone

I'll Just Hold On

Hilbilly Bone (featuring Trace Adkins)

All About Tonight

Honey Bee

God Gave Me You

Sure Be Cool If Did

Boys 'Round Here (featuring Pistol Annies and Friends)

Mine Would Be You

Came Here To Forget

God's Country

Nobody But You (with Gwen Stefani)

Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)

Come Back as a Country Boy

Purple Irises (with Gwen Stefani)

When was Blake Shelton a coach on The Voice?

Blake Shelton's Best Moments Throughout the Years | The Voice | NBC

A big part of Blake Shelton's mainstream appeal came from his long stint on the TV singing competition The Voice.

He was on the show for 23 seasons from 2011 to 2023, with his singers winning on nine occasions.

Shelton retired from the show in March 2023.

Is Blake Shelton married and does he have any children?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in concert. Picture: Getty Images

Like most country stars, Blake Shelton isn't a stranger to both romance and heartbreak.

He's been married three times. He wed long-time girlfriend Kaynette Gern in 2003 and they divorced three years later in 2006.

He then wed fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert in 2011, after dating her for four years. They too divorced, announcing their split in 2015.

Blake then married his fellow The Voice coach and No Doubt legend Gwen Stefani in 2021, having been in a relationship with her since 2015.

Since that marriage, Blake has become the stepdad to Gwen's children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

What is Blake Shelton's net worth?

Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage (Official Music Video)

With his work on The Voice and other business ventures adding to his music earnings, Blake Shelton is said to have a net worth of $130 million.