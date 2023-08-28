When Gwen Stefani got to perform with her idol Sting after meeting him as a teenager

28 August 2023, 11:00

In a full-circle moment, Gwen Stefani got to perform with her idol Sting after first meeting him as a starstruck 13-year old teenager.
In a full-circle moment, Gwen Stefani got to perform with her idol Sting after first meeting him as a starstruck 13-year old teenager. Picture: Gwen Stefani Twitter/Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's comforting to know that celebrities also get starstruck.

After all, when you meet your heroes or the people who inspired you to take a certain path in life, you never know how you're going to react.

That's precisely what happened when Gwen Stefani got to meet her music idol Sting for the very first time.

Though to be fair, the first time she met The Police icon, she was only 13 years old when her own stardom was a distant dream.

But that was the summer when 'Every Breath You Take' was everywhere and transformed the new wave band into the world's biggest.

So you'd understand why Stefani was somewhat starstruck when she met Sting, who was perched on a Yamaha motorcycle and did not seem too pleased about being approached by adoring fans.

It was a moment that came full circle for the former No Doubt singer, who after meeting the object of her obsession twenty years earlier, would eventually be able to perform alongside Sting on stage.

The story of Stefani's teenage meeting with Sting came to light when she gave a speech when The Police were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

"I was in eighth grade, about 13 years old when I first heard The Police in my older brother's bedroom. The Police was the first concert I went to."

Stefani then relayed an anecdote about meeting the 'Fields Of Gold' singer, saying that she was "terrified" because she was "in love with him".

"Because my dad worked for Yamaha motorcycles, he got us backstage passes. Yamaha was doing a special promotion for The Police, and they were shooting this poster," she said to the audience.

"And even as a 13-year-old kid, I was aware of the band's reputation for fighting, and that Sting was a little bit scary. All of a sudden Sting takes off on one of the motorcycles and my dad's like, 'Hurry up! You gotta go get his autograph.'"

"I'm terrified, but I run after him. I was this little chubby 13-year-old girl from the suburbs of Orange County. I was in love with him."

Gwen Stefani inducts Police Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions 2003

She elaborated during her speech about how Sting interacted with her when she asked for his autograph - or rather how he didn't interact with her.

"He wasn't even looking at me! He was totally grumpy. He didn't want to sign my poster, but he didn't blow me off too bad."

Stefani then held up the photo evidence of her asking for his signature, and it was clear he didn't look too impressed.

A year later, Stefani shared the image again on her Twitter account alongside the caption: "Chunky me 1983. getting @officialsting autograph backstage."

No Doubt - Live at Superbowl XXXVII Message In A Bottle

That same year, performing with her band No Doubt at the Super Bowl halftime show, Stefani got to perform alongside her teenage idol.

She would get to sing The Police's 'Message In A Bottle' alongside the music icon after Shania Twain had already performed.

In a 2005 interview with Marie Claire, Stefani admitted their meeting was eye-opening in more ways than one, as she remembered Sting was "really mean. But I still loved him."

Luckily, Sting got to rectify the encounter years later, and she said during the interview that she told Sting what happened.

"When I met Sting years later, I told him that story, and he was like, 'Oh man, I was such a dick back then,'" she continued. "But he's such a great guy."

More from Sting

See more More from Sting

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

The inspiration for Christopher Nolan's new blockbuster Oppenheimer about "the father of the atomic bomb" came from an unlikely source: a Sting song.

How a Sting song inspired Christopher Nolan to make blockbuster film Oppenheimer

Sting looks incredible for his age. But what are his secrets?

How does Sting manage to keep in incredible shape in his 70s? Police singer reveals all

The Police star, 71, revealed that while he wasn't close to George Michael, he had a lot of respect for the star's rise for pop star to "serious songwriter and artist".

Sting reveals the George Michael lyric he wishes he'd written: 'I love that line'

Trudie Styler's favourite Sting song is an unexpected choice.

Sting reveals which of his songs wife Trudie Styler loves the most

In a new interview, Sting has poured cold water on rumours of a future reunion with The Police.

Sting reveals why The Police will never ever be reuniting again

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

George Michael tops the Smooth Icons vote

Smooth Icons 2023: George Michael is voted the greatest artist of all time

Music

Shania Twain interview

Shania Twain reveals the real reason she chose Brad Pitt in 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Shania Twain

The story behind Shania Twain's enormously successful country pop crossover ballad, 'You're Still The One'.

The Story of... 'You're Still The One' by Shania Twain

Song Facts

The Eagles

The 10 greatest Eagles songs, ranked

Eagles

Carpenters

The Carpenters' 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Carpenters