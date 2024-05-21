Sting's youngest son Giacomo Sumner joins the police - but not his father's former band

Sting's youngest son has followed in his father's footsteps by joining the police. But not The Police. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Sting's youngest son has joined the police.

Given their famous bust-ups and acrimonious split, it's an unlikely announcement. Though, it's not actually The Police.

Giacomo Sumner, the youngest of Sting's six children, has reportedly joined the Metropolitan Police after a recent North London ceremony with his father and mother, Trudie Styler, both attended.

A number out news outlets such as Daily Mail and The Sun have reported that Giacomo has turned his back on a potential career in fame in favour of law enforcement.

Giacomo - who is currently 28 years old - has plumped for a new career path and starting salary of £36,000 grand per year rather than follow in his father's famous footsteps.

"Becoming a police officer has been my dream since I was 13," Giacomo wrote on his social media profiles, though an official statement has not yet been announced.

Giacomo Sumner (centre) with his mum Trudie and dad Sting in 2014. Picture: Getty

Five of six of Sting's children have pursued the glamour of the entertainment industry, either working in music, acting, or film-making.

It seems like Giacomo has taken influence from his father's stellar career in quite a literal sense, joining the actual police.

Having studied a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, Giacomo graduated from California Lutheran University in 2020.

He had starred in several small film roles as a child, making his acting debut at the age of 11 before taking a different path entirely.

Despite Sting's many millions in the bank and musical successes over the years, Sting has instilled a strong ethic in his children.

Predominantly because he told them that he wouldn't financially support them throughout their lives - they'd have to carve out their own careers.

Sting became one of the world's most successful musicians after his time in The Police. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Talking to The Sun, Sting said: "All my kids rarely ask me for anything, which I really respect and appreciate."

"Obviously, if they were in trouble I’d help them, but I’ve never really had to do that. They have the work ethic that makes them want to succeed on their own."

He explained further about the fierce independence he's instilled in his children to People, saying: "My kids are fiercely independent.

"They're not sitting there waiting for a handout at all, and I wouldn't want to rob them of that adventure in life: to make your own living."

"It's a wonderful and difficult thing to do. So I haven't promised them anything. I'll obviously help them if they're in trouble, but they're not waiting for a handout. They're too independent."