How many children does Sting have and who are they?
17 January 2024, 17:00
In 2020, Sting said he "never intended to be a dad".
Yet, the bass-playing music icon and former frontman of The Police became a dad to six children from two different marriages.
"I became a dad by accident six times," the 'Fields Of Gold' singer admitted. "That's how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they're remarkable human beings."
"I can't really take much credit for that, but they are, and they, too, have produced seven grandchildren at this point, who are also wonderful," he continued.
"So all of this has happened by accident. I didn't intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am."
Sting has two children from his marriage to Frances Tomelty from 1976 to 1984, and four children with his wife Trudie Styler who he married in 1992 after ten years together.
But who are they? Here's all you need to know about Sting's six children:
Joe Sumner
Joe Sumner is Sting's eldest child, and was born on 23rd November 1976 in London. He celebrates his 47th birthday in 2024.
Born before Sting formed The Police with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland in 1977, Joe himself also pursued a career in music.
Inspired by Nirvana, he formed his own band Fiction Plane in 1999 with his school friend, before releasing their debut album, Everything Will Never Be OK, in 2003.
When The Police reunited for a global tour in 2007, Joe's band were offered the support slot which drew criticism for nepotism.
Addressing the criticism, Joe responded by saying: "We earned it, man. We worked from the street."
"No, my dad called me up and gave me the gig. I almost said no because I feel like it's a big sellout in a lot of ways. I figured if I don't do it, I'll just be pissed for a long time."
Joe is the father of four children - three daughters and a son - who he shares with wife Kate Finnerty Sumner.
Fuschia Sumner
The second of Sting's children with his first wife Frances Tomelty, Fuschia Sumner was born on 17th April 1982. She celebrates her 42nd birthday in 2024.
Sting's first daughter didn't follow in his footsteps like Joe, but pursued a similar path to her mother in becoming an actor.
After initially studying and graduating in English literature and drama from the University of the West of England, Fuschia - who often goes by her middle name 'Kate' - has since starred in a number of television and film roles such as Saving Mr Banks and Being Michael Madsen.
In 2021, she got behind the camera for the first time, directing one of the vignettes for the drama Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men which starred Jason Isaacs and Alan Cumming.
Mickey Sumner
Born Brigitte Michael Sumner on 19th January 1984, "Mickey" is the first and eldest child of Sting and Trudie Styler. She celebrates her 40th birthday in 2024.
A celebrated actor in her own right, Mickey Sumner has starred alongside Barbie film director Greta Gerwig in 2012 indie comedy Frances Ha, as well as series like Battle of the Sexes and Snowpiercer.
After initially pursuing a career in modelling, she switched to acting, and admitted to herself that she was "the world's worst model".
She had her first child Akira Rogue Kantrowitz in 2016 with her husband, entrepreneur Chris Kantrowitz.
Jake Sumner
Sting and Trudie Styler's second child, Jake Sumner, was born on 24th May 1985. He celebrates his 39th birthday in 2024.
Jake's birth was featured in the 1985 documentary, Bring On The Night, about his father's recent foray into being a solo musician - it was almost destined that Jake himself would work in visual media.
A filmmaker and creative director of the production house AllDayEveryDay, Jake has won awards for his work on documentaries like Fantastic Man: Who is William Onyeabor and I Was There When House Took Over The World.
He's also directed music videos for Bruno Mars, has worked on creative campaigns for major brands like Google and Nike, and collaborated with Pharrell Williams on the environmental initiative Parley for the Oceans.
Eliot Sumner
Eliot Paulina Sumner was born on 30th July 1990, and celebrate their 34th birthday in 2024.
Having been gifted a guitar at a young age, Eliot pursued their own path as a musician before they'd even finished school.
By the time it was Eliot's 18th birthday, Island Records came calling and offered them a contract, forming I Blame Coco whose debut album, The Constant, broke into the UK charts.
Admitting to wanting to "systematically sabotage" their own career shortly after, Eliot worked as a solo artist before retreating from the spotlight, later discovering house music and becoming a DJ called Vaal.
Eliot has also featured in several films such as Stardust and alongside Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die, and has modelled.
Giacomo Sumner
Giacomo Sumner, the youngest child Sting and Trudie Styler had together, was born on 17th December 1995. He turns 29 years old in 2024.
Despite starring in a handful of minor film and television roles, Giacomo has taken a different path from his celebrity father and family.
After studying and attending California Lutheran University, he graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.