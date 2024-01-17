How many children does Sting have and who are they?

Sting has six children from two different marriages. But who are they? Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

In 2020, Sting said he "never intended to be a dad".

Yet, the bass-playing music icon and former frontman of The Police became a dad to six children from two different marriages.

"I became a dad by accident six times," the 'Fields Of Gold' singer admitted. "That's how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they're remarkable human beings."

"I can't really take much credit for that, but they are, and they, too, have produced seven grandchildren at this point, who are also wonderful," he continued.

"So all of this has happened by accident. I didn't intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am."

Sting has two children from his marriage to Frances Tomelty from 1976 to 1984, and four children with his wife Trudie Styler who he married in 1992 after ten years together.

But who are they? Here's all you need to know about Sting's six children: