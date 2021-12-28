Bruno Mars facts: Singer's age, height, girlfriend, family and more revealed

Bruno Mars is undoubtedly one of the most talented entertainers in the world.

The American singer-songwriter is also a hugely respected producer, musician, and dancer, known for his fantastic stage performances and for his wide range of musical styles, such as pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, disco, and rock.

Bruno Mars has sold over 130 million records around the world and has won 11 Grammys as of 2021.

Here are all the big facts about Bruno Mars that every fan should know: