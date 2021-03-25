4-year-old Bruno Mars was the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator and he was astounding

25 March 2021, 17:21

Bruno Mars was interviewed by Jonathan Ross in 1989 as the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator.
Bruno Mars was interviewed by Jonathan Ross in 1989 as the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator. Picture: Channel 4/Channel X/ScreenOcean/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Footage has emerged of a 4-year-old Bruno Mars performing as Elvis Presley and being interviewed by Jonathan Ross in 1989.

Singer Bruno Mars once stunned the world as the youngest ever Elvis Presley impersonator.

The four-year-old entertainer appeared on documentary Viva Elvis in 1989 and gave a uncanny performance as the King of Rock and Roll.

See more: Watch 25-year-old Elvis Presley sing duet with Frank Sinatra in incredible footage from 1960

Bruno was interviewed alongside his father by none other than Jonathan Ross and explained that he had been an Elvis impersonator since he was just two-years-old.

The four-year-old entertainer appeared on documentary Viva Elvis in 1989 and gave a uncanny performance as the King of Rock and Roll.
The four-year-old entertainer appeared on documentary Viva Elvis in 1989 and gave a uncanny performance as the King of Rock and Roll. Picture: Channel 4/Channel X/ScreenOcean
Bruno was interviewed alongside his father by none other than Jonathan Ross and explained that he had been an Elvis impersonator since he was just two-years-old.
Bruno was interviewed alongside his father by none other than Jonathan Ross and explained that he had been an Elvis impersonator since he was just two-years-old. Picture: Channel 4/Channel X/ScreenOcean

When Ross asked young Bruno what he liked about Elvis Presley, the young boy replied: "I like his singing, I like his dancing...and his lips" whilst giving a perfect impression of Elvis's famous lip curl.

See more: Dolly Parton reveals she clashed with Elvis Presley over a song and "cried all night"

Bruno's uncle was also an Elvis impersonator, and he encouraged a three-year-old Bruno to perform on stage.

He performed songs by artists including Michael Jackson and The Temptations, and began performing five days a week with his family's band.

See more: When Elvis Presley joined Celine Dion on stage for a mind-blowing duet 30 years after his death (Yes, really)

Bruno Mars was once the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator.
Bruno Mars was once the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator. Picture: Getty

In Hawaii, he became known as 'Little Elvis' and Bruno Mars he even had a cameo in the 1992 movie Honeymoon in Vegas, aged seven.

See more: QUIZ: How well do you know Elvis Presley's song lyrics?

In a brilliant twist of fate Jonathan Ross and Bruno Mars reunited 24-years-later when Bruno appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2013 and the pair discussed their incredible first meeting.

Watch Bruno Mars meet Jonathan Ross in 2013 below:

More Artists

See more More Artists

Adele

Adele

George Michael

George Michael

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

ABBA

ABBA

More on Smooth

Queen's six-minute masterpiece 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the most famous songs of all time and sold more than one million copies in 1975 alone.

The Story of... 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen

The Story of...

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Elton John

Elton John and his father Stanley

Who was Elton John's dad Stanley Dwight and who plays him in Rocketman?

Elton John

Elton John and his mum Sheila

Who was Elton John's mum? Rocketman singer's relationship with Sheila Farebrother revealed

Elton John

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Song Lists