4-year-old Bruno Mars was the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator and he was astounding

Bruno Mars was interviewed by Jonathan Ross in 1989 as the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator. Picture: Channel 4/Channel X/ScreenOcean/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Footage has emerged of a 4-year-old Bruno Mars performing as Elvis Presley and being interviewed by Jonathan Ross in 1989.

Singer Bruno Mars once stunned the world as the youngest ever Elvis Presley impersonator.

The four-year-old entertainer appeared on documentary Viva Elvis in 1989 and gave a uncanny performance as the King of Rock and Roll.

Bruno was interviewed alongside his father by none other than Jonathan Ross and explained that he had been an Elvis impersonator since he was just two-years-old.

When Ross asked young Bruno what he liked about Elvis Presley, the young boy replied: "I like his singing, I like his dancing...and his lips" whilst giving a perfect impression of Elvis's famous lip curl.

Bruno's uncle was also an Elvis impersonator, and he encouraged a three-year-old Bruno to perform on stage.

He performed songs by artists including Michael Jackson and The Temptations, and began performing five days a week with his family's band.

In Hawaii, he became known as 'Little Elvis' and Bruno Mars he even had a cameo in the 1992 movie Honeymoon in Vegas, aged seven.

In a brilliant twist of fate Jonathan Ross and Bruno Mars reunited 24-years-later when Bruno appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2013 and the pair discussed their incredible first meeting.

Watch Bruno Mars meet Jonathan Ross in 2013 below: