Why Miley Cyrus' new song 'Flowers' is a response to Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man' 10 years later

Miley Cyrus 'responds' to Bruno Mars in her new song 'Flowers'. Picture: Columbia/Atlantic

By Tom Eames

Miley Cyrus is back with her brand new song 'Flowers', and fans have noted a clear resemblance to a ballad released a decade ago.

Miley's new track 'Flowers' is topping charts around the world, and the song's chorus is strikingly similar both musically and lyrically to 'When I Was Your Man' by Bruno Mars, released in 2013.

Officially, 'Flowers' hasn't credited 'When I Was Your Man''s songwriters (yet), but once you hear it, you can't not think of Bruno's love song.

The lyrics to Bruno's 'When I Was Your Man' chorus goes:

I should have bought you flowers

And held your hand

Should have gave you all my hours

When I had the chance

Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance

Now my baby's dancing

But she's dancing with another man

The lyrics to Miley's 'Flowers' chorus goes:

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don't understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Fans are now theorizing about the message behind the new song, especially as it was released on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

The couple split after eight months of marriage in 2019, and Miley has previously spoken negatively about their relationship.

It has been stated by fans and various publications that Liam once dedicated 'When I Was Your Man' to Miley, and that the song is a direct reference to their relationship.

Miley and Liam in 2018. Picture: Getty

The song's lyrics also include “built a home and watched it burn”, which may reference their home in Malibu which burnt down in late 2018.

There's also been a few mashups of the song already:

Whatever the influence, 'Flowers' is proving to be one of 2023's early pop smashes.