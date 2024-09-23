Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake to headline Isle of Wight Festival 2025

Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake will all headline the Isle of Wight Festival in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake will all headline the Isle of Wight Festival in 2025.

For the 2025 edition, the Isle of Wight Festival promoter John Giddings has brought another glittering array of talent to the south coast island.

The celebrated annual event is set to take place from 19th to 22nd June 2025 at Seaclose Park, where the festival has called home since 2002.

Taking to the festival's summit for the next upcoming edition are none other than The Police's legendary former frontman Sting, Welsh rockers the Stereophonics, and pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

Sting has headlined the festival before, back in 2008, as part of The Police's reunion world tour.

He'll be returned with Sting 3.0, his streamlined new lineup that recaptures the energy of his former band, though he'll be back with his biggest hits.

The 'Every Breath You Take' icon will headline Friday night, whilst the Saturday will welcome Stereophonics and the Sunday Justin Timberlake.

Sting 3.0 is heading to the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2025. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns). Picture: Getty

There's plenty more talent on the lineup revealed in the first announcement, spanning genres and generations.

The likes of Texas, Alison Moyet, The Script, Paul Heaton (featuring guest singer Rianne Downey), Teddy Swims, Faithless, Clean Bandit, James, The Lottery Winners, and Olly Murs are all set to perform too.

More artists will be revealed before the festival unfolds next summer.

2024's edition saw headline performances from Pet Shop Boys, Green Day, and The Prodigy, with Simple Minds, Crowded House, Keane, The Pretenders, Beverley Knight, and Natalie Imbruglia all performing.

Alongside the announcement, promoter Giddings said: "What a lineup we have in store already for the next edition of The Isle of Wight Festival.

"This first announcement spans global music icons to the freshest new talent and we have many more names to come so stay tuned."

If you can't wait until next year, the festival has recently opened Experience 25 - an exhibition which celebrates each twenty five of the festivals that have taken place.

Featuring photos, videos, memorabilia and art installations, the exhibition delves into the festival's history looking at former performers like Jimi Hendrix, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, The Police, Queen + Adam Lambert, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Coldplay, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, and more.

Meanwhile, Sting has revealed a swathe of summer concert dates for next year which sees him stop over on the island.

He'll also be headlining Latitude Festival, Liverpool Pier Head On The Waterfront, Cardiff Depot Live and Cannock Forest Live.

Early bird tickets for the Isle Of Wight Festival 2025 have already sold out, and general sale tickets go live this Wednesday (25th September) from 8am BST. To get your hands on weekend tickets, click here.