Kelly Jones facts: Stereophonics singer's age, wife, height, children and career revealed

5 May 2023, 10:12

Kelly Jones - Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day – documentary trailer

By Mayer Nissim

A look at the life and work of the Stereophonics frontman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Right up there with Peter Pan and Paul Rudd on the list of people who never seem to age is Kelly Jones, the ever-youthful frontman of the Stereophonics.

His band have been together for over 30 years and releasing music for over 25, and are still going strong.

But from his earliest beginnings in the Welsh valleys through to his global superstardom and everything in between, how much do you know about Kelly Jones?

Below we round up all the fast facts you need about the 'Mr Writer' writer.

How old is Kelly Jones and where is he from?

Kelly Jones plays Hyde Park in 2022
Kelly Jones plays Hyde Park in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Kelly Jones was born on June 3, 1974, which means he celebrated his 48th birthday in 2022.

He was born and grew up in in the small Welsh former mining village of Cwmaman, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

It was in Cwmaman that he became friends with his neighbours Stuart Cable and Richard Jones, with whom he would eventually form Stereophonics.

Is Kelly Jones married and does he have any children?

Stereophonics - Local Boy In The Photograph

Kelly married graphic designer Rebecca Walters in 2003 and they had two children together before their split in 2007.

He married for a second time in 2013 to journalist Jakki Healy, and they also have two children together.

How tall is Kelly Jones?

Stereophonics - A Thousand Trees (Official Video)

We've not accosted him with a tape measure, but depending on what you read, Kelly is anything from 5ft 5 (165cm) to 5ft 7 (171cm).

He was once quizzed on whether he picked support bands with smaller frontpeople "so you have to raise the microphone and appear taller" he replied: "We've only done that once, with The Enemy. I didn't realise how small there were."

When the Stereophonics played with The Who at the Royal Albert Hall the diminutive (5ft 7) Roger Daltrey quipped of Kelly as he adjusted his own microphone down: "It's great 'cause he's shorter than me!"

What is Kelly Jones's net worth?

Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics performs at the Victorious Festival
Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics performs at the Victorious Festival. Picture: Getty Images

We're not Kelly's bank manager, and it's fair to say that estimates about how much he's worth vary a fair bit.

He wrote all the lyrics on the Stereophonics' first two albums, with the music credited to the group as a whole, and since 2001's Just Enough Education to Perform he's got sole writing credit on (almost) everything they've put out.

And the Stereophonics have sold a lot of records.

Estimates put his net worth at anything from £5 million to £22.5 million, which seems a fair guess to us.

How did Kelly Jones get into music?

Stereophonics - The Bartender And The Thief

Without wanting to lean too much into the stereotypes, Kelly Jones is of course Welsh, so was surrounded by music from a young age.

While both his parents – Beryl and Arwyn – worked in factories, his dad also had a singing career, signed as Oscar and the Kingfishers by Polydor.

He was named Arwyn Davidson to try to make him stand out from all the Joneses in the business, but despite supporting Roy Orbison and being managed by The Hollies' manager, he never really broke through.

Despite his success as a youth boxer and thoughts of becoming a screenwriter, Kelly put his writing skills into the bands he'd formed with Cable and Richard Jones, expanding their repertoire from the usual covers to their own material.

Stereophonics - Mr. Writer

Kelly Jones and Stuart Cable actually recorded their first demo in 1986 under the name Zephyr, when Kelly would have been around 12. After a split, they got back together in 1992, with Richard Jones on board, and recorded a demo for 'A Thousand Trees'.

The lads were touring around for a few years when they became the first band snapped up by Richard Branson's V2 label spinoff from Virgin Records.

Debut EP Looks Like Chaplin caused some buzz, 'Local Boy in the Photograph' peaked outside the Top 50 but, helped by a support slot with fellow Welsh Band Manic Street Preachers, their first album Word Gets Around went all the way to number 6.

What are Kelly Jones's biggest songs and albums?

Stereophonics - Dakota (Official Video)

Stereophonics have released 12 studio albums, the most recent being 2022's Oochya! and the most well-known being debut Debut Word Gets Around and its immediate follow-ups Performance and Cocktails, Just Enough Education to Perform, You Gotta Go There to Come Back and Language. Sex. Violence. Other?

He's released one solo album: 2007's Only the Names Have Been Changed.

Kelly Jones and the Stereophonics' biggest songs include:

  • Local Boy in the Photograph
  • More Life in a Tramps Vest
  • A Thousand Trees
  • Traffic
  • The Bartender and the Thief
  • Just Looking
  • Pick a Part That's New
  • Mr. Writer
  • I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio
  • Handbags and Gladrags
  • Hurry Up and Wait
  • Have a Nice Day
  • Madame Helga
  • Maybe Tomorrow
  • Moviestar
  • Dakota
  • It Means Nothing

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What's your favourite Steve Winwood song?

Steve Winwood's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Sir Bryn Terfel

Bryn Terfel facts: Opera singer's age, wife, children, height and career explained

Musical prodigy Steve Winwood has been an active performer since the age of just eight years old.

Steve Winwood facts: 'Higher Love' singer's career, age, wife, children and more revealed

Katy Perry

Katy Perry facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children, net worth, and career revealed
King Charles and Lionel Richie

Why is Lionel Richie at King Charles III's Coronation? How the pop icon became friends with the King

Lionel Richie

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother