David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained

David Bowie was a true icon of music and pop culture, from his Ziggy Stardust beginnings to his Blackstar goodbye.

But where was David Bowie born and how big was his family? Here's all the important facts about the late musician:

Where was David Bowie born and who were his parents? David Bowie was born on January 8, 1947. Real name David Robert Jones, David was born in Brixton, London. Read more: 10 inspirational quotes from David Bowie His mother, Margaret Mary 'Peggy' (née Burns, 1913-2001), was born at Shorncliffe Army Camp near Cheriton, Kent. She worked as a waitress at a cinema in Royal Tunbridge Wells. His father, Haywood Stenton 'John' Jones (1912-1969), was from Doncaster, Yorkshire, and worked as a promotions officer for the children's charity Barnardo's. In 1953, David moved with his family to Bickley and then Bromley Common, before settling in Sundridge Park in 1955.

What happened to David Bowie's eyes? David Bowie. Picture: Getty David Bowie had a serious injury at school in 1962, when his friend George Underwood punched him in the left eye during a fight over a girl. After several operations and a four-month hospitalisation, his doctors stated that the damage could not be fully repaired, and Bowie was left with faulty depth perception and anisocoria, leading to a permanently dilated pupil. Read more: David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked This gave a false look of a change in the iris's colour, not due to having heterochromia iridum (when one iris a different colour to the other. His eye later became one of Bowie's most recognisable features. Bowie stayed on good terms with Underwood, who later created the artwork for Bowie's early albums.