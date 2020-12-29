David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained
29 December 2020, 16:39
David Bowie was a true icon of music and pop culture, from his Ziggy Stardust beginnings to his Blackstar goodbye.
But where was David Bowie born and how big was his family? Here's all the important facts about the late musician:
-
Where was David Bowie born and who were his parents?
David Bowie was born on January 8, 1947.
Real name David Robert Jones, David was born in Brixton, London.
His mother, Margaret Mary 'Peggy' (née Burns, 1913-2001), was born at Shorncliffe Army Camp near Cheriton, Kent. She worked as a waitress at a cinema in Royal Tunbridge Wells.
His father, Haywood Stenton 'John' Jones (1912-1969), was from Doncaster, Yorkshire, and worked as a promotions officer for the children's charity Barnardo's.
In 1953, David moved with his family to Bickley and then Bromley Common, before settling in Sundridge Park in 1955.
-
Who was David Bowie's wife and how many children did he have?
David Bowie married his first wife, Mary Angela Barnett, aka Angie Bowie, in 1970, and they had an open marriage.
Angela later said: "We got married so that I could [get a permit to] work. I didn't think it would last and David said, before we got married, 'I'm not really in love with you' and I thought that's probably a good thing."
Their son Duncan was born in 1971, and was at first known as Zowie. Bowie and Angela divorced in 1980, and he received custody of their son.
Duncan Jones is now a famous film director, best known for directing the films Moon (2009), Source Code (2011) and Warcraft (2016).
In 1992, Bowie married Somali-American model Iman in a private ceremony in Lausanne.
They had one daughter, Alexandria 'Lexi' Zahra Jones, born in August 2000.
-
What happened to David Bowie's eyes?
David Bowie had a serious injury at school in 1962, when his friend George Underwood punched him in the left eye during a fight over a girl.
After several operations and a four-month hospitalisation, his doctors stated that the damage could not be fully repaired, and Bowie was left with faulty depth perception and anisocoria, leading to a permanently dilated pupil.
This gave a false look of a change in the iris's colour, not due to having heterochromia iridum (when one iris a different colour to the other.
His eye later became one of Bowie's most recognisable features.
Bowie stayed on good terms with Underwood, who later created the artwork for Bowie's early albums.
-
When did David Bowie pass away?
On January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of the album Blackstar, David Bowie died from liver cancer in his New York City apartment.
Bowie had been diagnosed 18 months earlier, but had not gone public with his illness.
The singer had insisted that he did not want a funeral, and he was cremated in New Jersey on January 12.
As stated in his will, his ashes were scattered in a Buddhist ceremony in Bali, Indonesia.