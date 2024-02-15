Iman pays beautiful tribute to her late husband David Bowie on Valentine's Day

Smooth's Untold Stories: How David Bowie proposed to Iman

By Mayer Nissim

Iman marks her ninth Valentine's Day without her husband.

Iman yesterday shared series of beautiful photographs and tender message for Valentine's Day.

The supermodel and actress was married to David Bowie from 1992 till his tragic death in 2016, making this year the ninth Valentine's Day since his passing.

Iman posted five images of her and David in each others arms spanning the years they spent together

"Someday… I’ll be in your arms again," she captioned the post.

"Happy Forever Valentine #BowieForever"

Over the years since Bowie's passing, Iman has often marked special occasions like Valentine's Day, birthdays and anniversaries with emotional messages and throwback photos.

In June 2016, just months after David died, Iman marked what would have been their 24th anniversary with the message "the best thing about me is you"

The following year she shared a message reading: "I would walk forever just to be in your arms again", having called him her "forever Valentine" a few months earlier.

David Bowie and Iman in New York in 1990, before they were married. Picture: Getty Images

In 2018, Iman celebrated what would have been Bowie's 71st birthday with a strip of photos of David as a baby, captioned: "1947 - Forever #BowieForever"

Iman has said that she will never remarry following David's death.

"I still feel married," Iman explained. "Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'

Iman and David Bowie in 2009. Picture: Getty Images

Last December, Bowie's longtime friend and hairdresser Teddy Antolin opened up on the night that David and Iman met and revealed how they eventually got engaged.

Teddy said: "I asked her, 'Are you going to marry him, has he asked you?’ and she said, 'He's asked…I said no!'. I said, 'What do you mean?' and she said, 'Well he's not met my family, my mother and father and brothers, and I don't know his mother'.

"Iman didn't really turn him down but just didn’t want to say yes. She was like hold on we've got to meet some people first, you're not just marrying me, you're marrying my tribe, my family."

The Wedding Song (2003 Remaster)

Iman later revealed that they had seen a ring together in Florence that she had loved, but that it had been sold by the time David went to buy it to propose.

"He went back for it and found it," Iman said. "Somebody had bought it, so he went and found it and bought it from them!"

At the second time of asking, Bowie proposed on the banks of the River Seine, when she said yes.

Their wedding was a significant influence on Bowie's 1992 album Black Tie White Noise, with its bookends 'The Wedding' and 'The Wedding Song' being adapted from a piece he had written for the ceremony.