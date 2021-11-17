David Bowie's wife Iman says she'll never remarry after his death

David Bowie and Iman in 2007. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Nearly six years after pop legend David Bowie's death, his wife Iman has opened up about how their "epic romance" is still going strong.

David Bowie and Iman met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in Los Angeles. It was clear that he was instantly smitten with the Somalian supermodel.

"David said it was love at first sight," Iman, 66, told People. "It took me a few months but I got there."

They married in Florence, Italy, on June 6, 1992, and they later lived together in New York City and raised their daughter, Alexandria, known as Lexi.

"I knew him as the man, David Jones, his real name," said Iman. "And not the rock star."

Speaking about their early days together, Iman revealed that after their first date, she flew to Paris for a fashion show. When she arrived at her hotel room, it was filled with flowers from David. Later, when she returned to LA, he was there to meet her at the airport.

"And that's how it started," she said. "He properly wooed me.

"Early on, we were walking down the street and my shoelace came undone and he got on his knees to tie it for me and I thought he's the one."

Opening up about living without him nearly five years since his death, Iman said: "There are days that are harder than others but the memories are not all sad of why the person isn't here. The memories are now of great it was.

"Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me."

She added that she does not want to marry again. When her daughter Lexi Jones, now aged 21, asked her about it, Iman explained: "I said 'No, I will not.' I still feel married.

David Bowie and Iman. Picture: Getty

"Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets," she says. "So in that way he is ever-present.

"Through my memory, my love lives."