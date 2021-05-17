David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares poignant tribute to mum Iman five years after her father's death

17 May 2021, 11:13

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra 'Lexi' Jones has paid tribute to her mum five years after the death of her father.
David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra 'Lexi' Jones has paid tribute to her mum five years after the death of her father. Picture: Instagram/Lexi Jones/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Lexi Jones has shared a throwback image of her and her mother on Iman on Instagram as an 'appreciation' to the 65-year-old supermodel.

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra 'Lexi' Jones has paid tribute to her mum five years after the death of her father.

Taking to her Instagram page, the only child of Bowie and supermodel Iman posted a throwback picture of her as a child in the arms of her mother.

See more: David Bowie's last ever interview on Ricky Gervais' 2007 TV show is a masterclass in deadpan comedy

The youngster shared the 'appreciation' post to Iman alongside a caption paying tribute to her famous mum.

"Appreciation to my mutha" she wrote. "Love you to bits🧡"

The post comes a year after Lexi posted a touching post to her mother to mark Mother's Day in the midst of the pandemic.

See more: How David Bowie proposed to Iman is the most romantic thing we've ever heard

"Happy mothers day again here's another w me holding a chikkken nugget," she wrote to her 92,000 followers before asking them not to break COVID-19 rules.

"Everyone pls stay inside I haven't seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave NY right now, but I'm a child and i miss her dearly so pls be party poopers this one time so it doesn't take 2 f---ing years to see her again thank you! (sic)"

See more: Adam Lambert, Gary Barlow and Boy George perform David Bowie's greatest hits at star-studded tribute concert

Lexi Jones is relatively unknown and in an interview in 2018 Iman revealed she had advised her daughter to stay under-the-radar for as long as possible after she was offered modelling opportunities as a teenager.

See more: David Bowie predicted in 1999 the impact the internet would have on society in mind-blowing video

"She says I am overprotective," Iman told Porter. "But I told her, this can all wait, it isn't going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this."

David Bowie and iman were inseparable for 23 years until Bowie's untimely death from live cancer in 2016.
David Bowie and iman were inseparable for 23 years until Bowie's untimely death from live cancer in 2016. Picture: Getty

In February Lexi followed in her father's footsteps by posting a song she had written on Instagram.

See more: How David Bowie met Iman: Matchmaker recalls night "lonely" star met his soulmate

Even though she was "absolutely terrified to post" it, she said in the caption: "I keep going back and forth between hating it and liking it but f—k it.

"So here's a snippet of an untitled, unfinished, very drunken rough take of a song I'm proud of on a good day."

More from David Bowie

See more More from David Bowie

David Bowie

David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained
Heath Ledger was the one to suggest David Bowie's 'Golden Years' in the famous dance scene from the 2001 hit movie 'A Knight's Tale'

David Bowie's 'Golden Years' dance in A Knight's Tale was suggested by Heath Ledger, director reveals
Michael Jackson could have appeared in Labyrinth

How Michael Jackson and Sting almost starred in Labyrinth instead of David Bowie
Yungblud and David Bowie

Yungblud debuts stunning ‘Life on Mars’ cover from David Bowie’s 74th birthday tribute
David Bowie was being interviewed by Jeremy Paxman in 1999 when he was filmed telling the skeptical interviewer the future internet's impact on society would be 'unimaginable'.

David Bowie predicted in 1999 the impact the internet would have on society in mind-blowing video
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Keith Urban chats to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly

Keith Urban interview: Country legend discusses dream duets and "creative paralysis" during lockdown

Country

George Michael has a back catalogue of exceptional cover songs.

7 times George Michael blew us away with phenomenal cover songs

George Michael

Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry Daði Frey Pétursson (pronounced “Dathi) was born on June 30, 1992 and is 28-years-old.

Who is Daði Freyr? Meet Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry

Eurovision

Chris Lane chats to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly

Chris Lane interview: Country star talks upcoming fatherhood and new music plans

Country

Paul McCartney's best songs

Paul McCartney's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Paul McCartney