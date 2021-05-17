David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares poignant tribute to mum Iman five years after her father's death

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra 'Lexi' Jones has paid tribute to her mum five years after the death of her father. Picture: Instagram/Lexi Jones/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Lexi Jones has shared a throwback image of her and her mother on Iman on Instagram as an 'appreciation' to the 65-year-old supermodel.

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra 'Lexi' Jones has paid tribute to her mum five years after the death of her father.

Taking to her Instagram page, the only child of Bowie and supermodel Iman posted a throwback picture of her as a child in the arms of her mother.

The youngster shared the 'appreciation' post to Iman alongside a caption paying tribute to her famous mum.

"Appreciation to my mutha" she wrote. "Love you to bits🧡"

The post comes a year after Lexi posted a touching post to her mother to mark Mother's Day in the midst of the pandemic.

"Happy mothers day again here's another w me holding a chikkken nugget," she wrote to her 92,000 followers before asking them not to break COVID-19 rules.

"Everyone pls stay inside I haven't seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave NY right now, but I'm a child and i miss her dearly so pls be party poopers this one time so it doesn't take 2 f---ing years to see her again thank you! (sic)"

Lexi Jones is relatively unknown and in an interview in 2018 Iman revealed she had advised her daughter to stay under-the-radar for as long as possible after she was offered modelling opportunities as a teenager.

"She says I am overprotective," Iman told Porter. "But I told her, this can all wait, it isn't going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this."

David Bowie and iman were inseparable for 23 years until Bowie's untimely death from live cancer in 2016. Picture: Getty

In February Lexi followed in her father's footsteps by posting a song she had written on Instagram.

Even though she was "absolutely terrified to post" it, she said in the caption: "I keep going back and forth between hating it and liking it but f—k it.

"So here's a snippet of an untitled, unfinished, very drunken rough take of a song I'm proud of on a good day."