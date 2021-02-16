David Bowie predicted in 1999 the impact the internet would have on society in mind-blowing video

16 February 2021, 17:30 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 17:54

David Bowie was being interviewed by Jeremy Paxman in 1999 when he was filmed telling the skeptical interviewer the future internet's impact on society would be 'unimaginable'.
David Bowie was being interviewed by Jeremy Paxman in 1999 when he was filmed telling the skeptical interviewer the future internet's impact on society would be 'unimaginable'. Picture: BBC Newsnight

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

David Bowie was being interviewed by Jeremy Paxman in 1999 when he told the skeptical interviewer the future internet's impact on society would be 'unimaginable'.

David Bowie is well known as a pioneer, icon and the author of some of our favourite inspirational quotes of all time, yet a video from 1999 means we could also add the title 'psychic' to that list.

The then 52-year-old star was appearing on Newsnight when he made prediction that the future of the internet - which was very much in its infancy - was going to affect society beyond all recognition.

See more: David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

“The potential of what the Internet is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable,” he tells a baffled Jeremy Paxman in 1999, yet 20-years later it seems his prophecy was incredibly accurate.

“The potential of what the Internet is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable,” David Bowie tells a baffled Jeremy Paxman in 1999
“The potential of what the Internet is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable,” David Bowie tells a baffled Jeremy Paxman in 1999. Picture: BBC Newsnight
A highly skeptical Jeremy Paxman says, “It’s just a tool though isn’t it?” Prompting Bowie to reply: “No. It’s an alien life form."
A highly skeptical Jeremy Paxman says, “It’s just a tool though isn’t it?” Prompting Bowie to reply: “No. It’s an alien life form.". Picture: BBC Newsnight

See more: David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained

“I don’t think we’ve even seen the tip of the iceberg...I think we’re actually on the cusp of something exhilarating and terrifying.”

See more: A highly skeptical Paxman then says, “It’s just a tool though isn’t it?”

“No. It’s an alien life form [laughing], is there life on Mars? Yes, it’s just landed here," replies Bowie.

See more: Freddie Mercury and David Bowie's 'Under Pressure' a cappella will give you goosebumps

"The actual context and state of content is going to be so different to anything we envisage at the moment.

"Where the interplay between the user and the provider will be so in simpatico it’s going to crush our ideas of what mediums are all about.

"It’s happening in every form. That grey space in the middle is what the 21st century is going to be about.”

See more: David Bowie mimics Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and more in brilliant clip from 1985

The interview has become an internet sensation, with fans keen to point out David Bowie's extraordinary prediction did indeed come true. Bowie pictured with wife Iman in 1999.
The interview has become an internet sensation, with fans keen to point out David Bowie's extraordinary prediction did indeed come true. Bowie pictured with wife Iman in 1999. Picture: Getty

The interview has become an internet sensation, with fans keen to point out David Bowie's extraordinary prediction did indeed come true and the internet started to see a huge surge in popularity just three years later in 2003.

See more: David Bowie and Cher's electric chemistry while singing forgotten duet of 'Can You Hear Me' is sensational

The video comes after another David Bowie interview, recorded in 2007, has been praised for the star's deadpan comic performance.

In what would turn out to be the star's last ever recorded interview on the set of TV show Extras, David Bowie deadpans to the camera as he talks about his work as a 'serious actor' and how he 'gave' professional funnyman, Ricky Gervais, many of his jokes.

See more: David Bowie's moving 'Imagine' cover, in tribute to John Lennon three years after his death

The interview is interspersed with clips of David Bowie playing the piano and singing 'Chubby Little Loser' to Ricky Gervais' character Andy Millman in season 2 of Extras, a song which later became famous as David Bowie's last ever live performance before his untimely death in 2016.

Ricky Gervais opened up in an interview Smooth Radio about his time spent with David Bowie on Extras and the star's famous last time on stage.

See more: David Bowie's last ever interview on Ricky Gervais' 2007 TV show is a masterclass in deadpan comedy

When asked if 'Chubby Little Loser' really was Bowie's final performance, Ricky said: "It was. To me in Madison Square Garden. He did Extras. I invited him to do Extras after we sort of became friends.

"And then to return the favour, he asked me to play a benefit in New York, in 2007, at the High Line Festival, which he curated.

See more: David Bowie's last public performance is beautiful and heartbreaking to watch

"And I went over, and it was sold out, and they didn’t know he was going to be there. He walked out in a tuxedo, with a little harmonica, and he just went [makes harmonica noise]: 'Chubby little loser…' And the crowd went crazy."

More from David Bowie

See more More from David Bowie

David Bowie

David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

In an interview recorded on the 2006 set of TV show Extras, David Bowie deadpans to the camera as he talks about his work as a 'serious actor'

David Bowie's last ever interview on Ricky Gervais' 2007 TV show is a masterclass in deadpan comedy
David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father on what would have been his 74th birthday

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father with lovely family photo
To pay tribute to David Boiwe, acts from across the world took part in an online concert yesterday (January 10) to celebrate the life and works of the boy from Brixton.

Adam Lambert, Gary Barlow and Boy George perform David Bowie's greatest hits at star-studded tribute concert
David Bowie posing for a portrait in 1976

10 inspirational quotes from David Bowie

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

Barry Gibb can be seen in the video trying to make his son laugh as the youngster films him on a video recorder at home.

Barry Gibb larks around in adorable homemade video recorded by his young son in the 1980s

Barry Gibb

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sting

The Story of... 'Every Breath You Take' by The Police

The Story of... 'Every Breath You Take' by The Police

The Story of...

Louisa Johnson in 2017

Louisa Johnson facts: Singer's age, songs and when she won the X Factor revealed

Music

Joss Stone

Joss Stone facts: Singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed

Music