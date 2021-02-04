David Bowie's last ever interview on Ricky Gervais' 2007 TV show is a masterclass in deadpan comedy

In an interview recorded on the 2007 set of TV show Extras, David Bowie deadpans to the camera as he talks about his work as a 'serious actor'. Picture: BBC/HBO

David Bowie's last known interview is an outtake from Ricky Gervais' TV show 'Extras' where David Bowie starred as a hilarious tongue in cheek version of himself.

David Bowie was not only a fantastic performer, he was a highly talented comedian to boot.

The Starman's last ever interview was Bowie at his absolute best: witty, wry and not afraid to send himself up.

In an interview recorded on the 2007 set of TV show Extras, David Bowie deadpans to the camera as he talks about his work as a 'serious actor' and how he 'gave' professional funnyman, Ricky Gervais, many of his jokes.

David Bowie explained how he 'gave' professional funnyman, Ricky Gervais, many of his jokes. Picture: BBC/HBO

David Bowie laughed at his own jokes in the tongue-in-cheek interview. Picture: BBC/HBO

The interview includes clips of David Bowie playing the piano and singing 'Chubby Little Loser' on the 2006 set of Ricky Gervais' TV show 'Extras'. Picture: BBC/HBO

The interview is interspersed with clips of David Bowie playing the piano and singing 'Chubby Little Loser' to Ricky Gervais' character Andy Millman in season 2 of Extras, a song which later became famous as David Bowie's last ever live performance before his untimely death in 2016.

Ricky Gervais opened up in an interview Smooth Radio about his time spent with David Bowie on Extras and the star's famous last time on stage.

See more: 10 inspirational quotes from David Bowie

When asked if 'Chubby Little Loser' really was Bowie's final performance, Ricky said: "It was. To me in Madison Square Garden. He did Extras. I invited him to do Extras after we sort of became friends.

"And then to return the favour, he asked me to play a benefit in New York, in 2007, at the High Line Festival, which he curated.

David Bowie and Ricky Gervais in 2007. Picture: Getty

"And I went over, and it was sold out, and they didn’t know he was going to be there. He walked out in a tuxedo, with a little harmonica, and he just went [makes harmonica noise]: 'Chubby little loser…' And the crowd went crazy. And he brought me on.

"That was technically his last — and Extras was his last filmed appearance, I think."

Elaborating on his friendship with Bowie, he added: "Sometimes I forgot that he was David Bowie, because he was a friend, and he was David Jones, and a normal bloke.

"I don’t know what I expected. I think people think he sits around in a silver suit with his orange hair. He’s just a guy who was brilliant at what he did, and he never stopped – he never stopped creating. He never let me down."