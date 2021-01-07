10 inspirational quotes from David Bowie

7 January 2021, 14:52 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 17:05

David Bowie posing for a portrait in 1976
David Bowie posing for a portrait in 1976. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

David Bowie was one of the most talented and celebrated artists of all time.

Renown for his iconic songwriting skills and legendary performances, David Bowie remains one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century and is responsible for some of our favourite quotes.

Five years on from his passing, we've collected just a handful of the legendary singer's best ever sayings to move and inspire you:

  1. "Gentleness clears the soul, love cleans the mind and makes it free.”

    

  2. “I find only freedom in the realms of eccentricity.”

    

  3. “Make the best of every moment. We’re not evolving. We’re not going anywhere.”

    

  4. “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.”

    

  5. "Tomorrow belongs to those who can hear it coming."

    

  6. "The truth is of course is that there is no journey. We are arriving and departing all at the same time."

    

  7. "I feel confident imposing change on myself. It's a lot more fun progressing than looking back. That's why I need to throw curve balls."

    

  8. "I'm just an individual who doesn't feel that I need to have somebody qualify my work in any particular way. I'm working for me."

    

  9. "All my big mistakes are when I try to second-guess or please an audience. My work is always stronger when I get very selfish about it."

    

  10. "Fame can take interesting men and thrust mediocrity upon them."

    

