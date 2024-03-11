David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones releases original song and sounds just like her superstar dad

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The young singer is the only daughter of David Bowie and Iman.

David Bowie's daughter is following in her famous father's footsteps with a songwriting career of her own.

The 23-year-old singer Alexandria Zahra Jones, known by friends and family as Lexi Jones, has quietly released her latest song and its ethereal sound is reminiscent of her dad's unique music.

The talented songstress has been recording songs on her social media pages since she was barely in her teens, and has over 200k followers on her Instagram page alone.

The young singer is the only daughter of David Bowie and Iman (pictured in 2009). Picture: Getty

The still-unnamed song, posted just two days ago on March 9, includes the lyrics: 'I'm not a saint, nor never claimed to be, I'm just the part of you that wants you to be free," and its footage includes home video of Lexi enjoying a fairground teacup ride as a child.

Followers of the young singer took to the comment section to praise the song, with one saying: "WOW, Amazing!!! Good work", and another posting: "You should release an album with all your stunning songs!"

On January 3, Lexi wrote on her Facebook page: "I wrote 25 songs in 2023 and that makes me very happy. Lots of songs were written for projects or other people but a few were written about me and for me and those are always the most special."

Listen to Lexi Jones' new song below:

Lexi's latest song release comes just weeks after the 23-year-old opened up about family loss in a memoir to her younger self.

David Bowie's daughter wrote a powerful letter to her younger self, where she seemingly addressed the impact of the loss of her father on her mental health and wellbeing.

The brave post, written to mark January 2024's Mental Health Awareness Month, saw the singer explore her feelings about the effects of familial loss.

"My younger, fragile self had quickly begun to lose the battle against my chemically imbalanced brain, developing deeper over the years as I involved myself in things I never expected to be part of," Lexi opens her letter.

"Situating myself in situations that contributed to the already crumbling foundation of my family eventually led to lonely isolation, unexpected fatalities of loved ones, and even ones I've nearly had myself."

In the letter, she talks about "he severity of my sickness" and times where she had been a "violent and angry individual" at a time when she was "losing everything, losing everyone, losing myself".

She concludes the letter by talking about how she has learned to learn and move on from these feelings.

"I learned to forgive myself for all I have done, never dwelling on my past, for it is something I can never change," Lexi said.

Born in 2000 to dad David Bowie and mum Iman, Alexandria 'Lexi' Jones is one of Bowie's two children.

Her half-brother is Moon filmmaker and inheritor of The Snowman scarf Duncan Jones, born to Bowie and his first wife Angie in 1971.