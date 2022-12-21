David Bowie's son finds dad's old scarf and recreates emotional intro from 'The Snowman'

21 December 2022, 09:52

Duncan Jones, 51, wore the exact scarf Bowie donned in the iconic 1984 video special to create a new introduction to the famous animated story.
Duncan Jones, 51, wore the exact scarf Bowie donned in the iconic 1984 video special to create a new introduction to the famous animated story. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter/Duncan Jones

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Duncan Jones has retraced his father's footsteps with an intro to 'The Snowman' after finding the exact scarf from the star's 1984 video

David Bowie's son has recreated his father's famous intro scene from The Snowman.

Duncan Jones, 51, wore the exact scarf David Bowie donned in the iconic 1984 video special to create a new introduction to the famous animated story.

Based on the book 'The Snowman' written by Raymond Briggs, the cartoon premiered in 1982 with an intro from author Briggs himself, and in 1984 music legend David Bowie, who was a huge fan of Briggs' work, was drafted in to record a new introduction to the animated classic.

Bowie's version saw the star act as the adult version of the boy in the famous cartoon, saying he was friend with a snowman once, and that he had given him the famous blue scarf.

Now Jones has brought his own spin to the 1984 video.

“When I was a little lad, my dad used to tell me a story about when he was little, he had a friend who was a snowman," Jones begins in the video he posted to his Twitter page.

"He was such a good friend that one day he gave him a gift," he added.

“I always thought that that story was made up but then one day when I got a bit older my dad gave me that gift and it was a beautiful blue scarf. And now I wonder if maybe the story was true? Merry Christmas everyone.”

The video comes after Bowie's son Duncan found 'The Snowman' scarf in an attic in 2020.

After uploading a picture of the scarf to his Twitter page, a member of the original crew who filmed David Bowie's introduction, got in touch with a story of his own.

Watch David Bowie's original 1984 introduction to 'The Snowman' below:

The video comes after Bowie's son Duncan found 'The Snowman' scarf in an attic in 2020 (Jones pictured with his father in 2009)
The video comes after Bowie's son Duncan found 'The Snowman' scarf in an attic in 2020 (Jones pictured with his father in 2009). Picture: Getty

"Hi Duncan! I am Brian Harding, who produced the filming of your father’s introduction to The Snowman. You may not remember the history. The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation," he said.

A moved Duncan responded: "Thank you so much for the extra bit of background there Brian. A lovely true tale to go along with an equally lovely Christmas story."

More from David Bowie

See more More from David Bowie

David Bowie

David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained

David Bowie in The Snowman

David Bowie in The Snowman: Why did the music icon appear in the Christmas classic?

David Bowie and his wife Iman

Iman won't call David Bowie her "late" husband: "He is my husband"

Warwick Davis and Labyrinth

Warwick Davis shares lovely memories of David Bowie on the set of Labyrinth that prove he was the best
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Christmas

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

The Specials frontman Terry Hall dies aged 63

Showbiz

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...

Meat Loaf, The Queen and Olivia Newton-John died in 2022

Celebrity deaths in 2022: Remembering the stars we lost this year

TV & Film

Chris Rea - Driving Home for Christmas

The Story Of... 'Driving Home for Christmas' by Chris Rea

The Story of...

How well do you know the lyrics to Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'?

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'?

Quizzes