David Bowie's son finds dad's old scarf and recreates emotional intro from 'The Snowman'

Duncan Jones, 51, wore the exact scarf Bowie donned in the iconic 1984 video special to create a new introduction to the famous animated story. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter/Duncan Jones

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Duncan Jones has retraced his father's footsteps with an intro to 'The Snowman' after finding the exact scarf from the star's 1984 video

David Bowie's son has recreated his father's famous intro scene from The Snowman.

Duncan Jones, 51, wore the exact scarf David Bowie donned in the iconic 1984 video special to create a new introduction to the famous animated story.

Based on the book 'The Snowman' written by Raymond Briggs, the cartoon premiered in 1982 with an intro from author Briggs himself, and in 1984 music legend David Bowie, who was a huge fan of Briggs' work, was drafted in to record a new introduction to the animated classic.

Those who get it, will get it. pic.twitter.com/ZMsNB8c8Kq — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 19, 2022

Bowie's version saw the star act as the adult version of the boy in the famous cartoon, saying he was friend with a snowman once, and that he had given him the famous blue scarf.

Now Jones has brought his own spin to the 1984 video.

“When I was a little lad, my dad used to tell me a story about when he was little, he had a friend who was a snowman," Jones begins in the video he posted to his Twitter page.

"He was such a good friend that one day he gave him a gift," he added.

Went looking for sock monkeys in the storage boxes and FOUND THE SCARF!!! YAY! pic.twitter.com/1pcdPqcD5U — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 23, 2020

“I always thought that that story was made up but then one day when I got a bit older my dad gave me that gift and it was a beautiful blue scarf. And now I wonder if maybe the story was true? Merry Christmas everyone.”

The video comes after Bowie's son Duncan found 'The Snowman' scarf in an attic in 2020.

After uploading a picture of the scarf to his Twitter page, a member of the original crew who filmed David Bowie's introduction, got in touch with a story of his own.

Watch David Bowie's original 1984 introduction to 'The Snowman' below:

The video comes after Bowie's son Duncan found 'The Snowman' scarf in an attic in 2020 (Jones pictured with his father in 2009). Picture: Getty

"Hi Duncan! I am Brian Harding, who produced the filming of your father’s introduction to The Snowman. You may not remember the history. The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation," he said.

A moved Duncan responded: "Thank you so much for the extra bit of background there Brian. A lovely true tale to go along with an equally lovely Christmas story."