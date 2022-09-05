Moonage Daydream: David Bowie documentary film release date, trailer, soundtrack and synopsis explained

On Air Now
5 September 2022, 16:16
David Bowie is the subject of one of 2022's most anticipated documentaries, and it promises to be a must-watch for all music fans.
But what is Moonage Daydream about and when can you see it at cinemas? Here's all you need to know:
Moonage Daydream is a documentary bout music and pop culture icon David Bowie.
It is written, directed, produced and edited by Brett Morgen, the film features previously unreleased footage from Bowie's personal archives.
It also shows live concert footage, and is the first film to be officially authorized by Bowie's estate.
The film takes its title from the 1971 Bowie song of the same name.
The official synopsis is: "Moonage Daydream illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.
"Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen's feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie's creative, musical and spiritual journey.
"The film is guided by David Bowie's own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist."
Moonage Daydream first had its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May 2022.
It will be released in IMAX at the UK and all cinemas in the United States on September 16, 2022.
It will then be released at all UK cinemas on September 23.
Tickets can be found here.
It is also expected to be released for streaming on HBO Max in spring 2023.
A companion album to the film will also be released digitally on September 16.
The compilation will include previously unheard material, unique mixes created for the film, and dialogue from Bowie.
A 2CD format will be released on November 18, with plans for a 3LP edition next year.
The tracklisting is:
01. “Time… one of the most complex expressions…” (dialogue)
02. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)
03. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)
04. Medley: ‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud’ / ‘All The Young Dudes’ / ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ (Live)
05. ‘Life On Mars?’ (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)
06. ‘Moonage Daydream’ (Live)
07. ‘The Jean Genie’ / ‘Love Me Do’ / ‘The Jean Genie’ (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)
08. ‘The Light’ (Excerpt)*
09. ‘Warszawa’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)
10. ‘Quicksand’ (Early Version 2021 Mix)
11. Medley: ‘Future Legend’ / ‘Diamonds Dogs’ intro / ‘Cracked Actor’
12. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me’ (Live in Buffalo 8th November, 1974)
13. ‘Aladdin Sane’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)
14. ‘Subterraneans’
15. ‘Space Oddity’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)
16. ‘V-2 Schneider’
17. ‘Sound And Vision’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)
18. ‘A New Career In A New Town’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)
19. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)
20. ‘Heroes’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)
21. ‘D.J.’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)
22. ‘Ashes To Ashes’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)
23. ‘Move On’ (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)
24. ‘Moss Garden’ (Moonage Daydream Edit)
25. ‘Cygnet Committee/Lazarus’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)
26. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Harmonium Edit)
27. ‘Modern Love ‘(Moonage Daydream Mix)
28. ‘Let’s Dance’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)
29. ‘The Mysteries’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)
30. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’ (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)
31. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)
32. ‘Word On A Wing’ (Moonage Daydream Mix)
33. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ (live Moonage Daydream Mix)
34. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’ (Moonage Daydream a cappella Mix Edit)
35. ‘Heroes: IV’. ‘Sons Of The Silent Age’ (Excerpt) *
36. ‘★’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)
37. ‘Ian Fish, U.K. Heir’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)
38. ‘Memory Of A Free Festival’ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)
29. ‘Starman’
40. “You’re aware of a deeper existence…” (dialogue)
41. ‘Changes’
42. “Let me tell you one thing…” (dialogue)
43. “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…” (dialogue)