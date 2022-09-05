Moonage Daydream: David Bowie documentary film release date, trailer, soundtrack and synopsis explained

What is Moonage Daydream about?

Moonage Daydream poster. Picture: BMG/HBO

Moonage Daydream is a documentary bout music and pop culture icon David Bowie.

It is written, directed, produced and edited by Brett Morgen, the film features previously unreleased footage from Bowie's personal archives.

It also shows live concert footage, and is the first film to be officially authorized by Bowie's estate.

The film takes its title from the 1971 Bowie song of the same name.

The official synopsis is: "Moonage Daydream illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.

"Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen's feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie's creative, musical and spiritual journey.

"The film is guided by David Bowie's own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist."