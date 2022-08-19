How many children does David Bowie have, and who are they?

19 August 2022, 16:38

David Bowie left a legacy in music, but also with his two children.
David Bowie left a legacy in music, but also with his two children. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

He was one of the world’s most distinguished and distinctive music talents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Bowie changed the face of music during the 20th century, bringing spectacle and an other-worldly imagination to rock and roll during the 1970s with his Ziggy Stardust persona.

From then onwards, Bowie continued to push the boundaries of what was possible with popular music.

His influence ran deep, which was why there was national mourning of the star after he died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 69.

Bowie's legacy was clear when it came to music and the artists he'd impacted in the decades since his career began.

He also left another legacy after his passing: his two children.

But who are they, and what do they do now? Here's all you need to know:

Duncan Jones

Duncan Jones with her father at the premiere of his debut film Moon in 2009. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Duncan Jones with her father at the premiere of his debut film Moon in 2009. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival). Picture: Getty
Duncan Jones receives the Mastercard British Album of the Year award on behalf of his late father David Bowie at the 2017 BRIT Awards. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Duncan Jones receives the Mastercard British Album of the Year award on behalf of his late father David Bowie at the 2017 BRIT Awards. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Born on 30th May 1971 in London, Duncan Jones was David Bowie's first child with his first wife Mary 'Angie' Angela Barnett.

During his childhood, he was known (perhaps infamously) as 'Zowie' to rhyme with his father's stage name.

After studying at prestigious boarding schools in London, Lausanne, and Berlin, he moved to Ohio in the USA to study Philosophy before returning to England to graduate from the London Film School in 2001.

After working on several projects with his father and French Connection, Jones eventually released his first full-length film Moon in 2009 which featured Sam Rockwell in the lead role.

It received huge critical and commercial success as an independent film, winning Jones the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

Since then Jones has gone on to direct sci-fi thriller Source Code featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, video game adaptation Warcraft, and Mute starring Alexander Skarsgårdand and Paul Rudd in what he called the spiritual sequel to Moon.

Duncan Jones himself has two children, a son and a daughter named 'Zowie' after his childhood name.

Lexi Jones

Lexi frequently pays tribute to her late father on her social media.
Lexi frequently pays tribute to her late father on her social media. Picture: Instagram / @_p0odle_

Born on 15th August 2000, Alexandria 'Lexi' Zahra Jones is the only daughter that David Bowie and his second wife Iman shared together.

Not a huge amount is known about Lexi, as she keeps her private life relatively private despite being active on social media having amassed a following of 115k on Instagram.

As of 2022, she is focusing on her studies and currently resides in New York City, the place where she was born and lived.

Having lost her father at the age of 15, she was left heartbroken by David's death in 2016 and regularly posts tribute to the great man.

On the first year anniversary of his passing, she posted a picture of her father holding her as a baby with the caption: "I think about you every second of every day and you’re all I need. I love you.

"In 2021 she posted a photo of her and daddy David together at an early birthday of hers, all smiles and clearly smitten with each other.

She also honoured her late father with a tattoo that reads: "Daddy xx 1947-2016."

Lexi hasn't yet decided on a career path but has been in demand to follow in the footsteps of her model mother, but Iman has done her best to protect the private life she has:

"Every agency, every designer called me to say, ‘If she wants to, we’d love for her to model for us,’ but I said, ‘No, she doesn’t,’” Iman explained to Porter magazine in 2018.

“I know why they wanted her to model. It’s because she’s David Bowie’s daughter. She says I’m overprotective. But I told her, ‘This can all wait. It isn’t going anywhere."

"Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon, it is going to be public. So enjoy this.’”

More from David Bowie

See more More from David Bowie

David Bowie

David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained

Elvis Presley wanted David Bowie to produce his album

The story of how David Bowie and Elvis Presley came *so* close to collaborating

Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Lionel Richie have performed at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: The greatest Legends performances ever, ranked

Music

David Bowie - Madame Tussauds waxwork

David Bowie gets new waxwork at Madame Tussauds to mark his 75th birthday – in pictures

David Bowie and Iman pictured in 1992, two years after they first met

How David Bowie met Iman: Matchmaker recalls night "lonely" star met his soulmate

Music

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

Michael Buble and wife Luisana are parents for a fourth time

Michael Buble and wife Luisana welcome baby daughter with cute name

Michael Bublé

Giants of Soul

Win a pair of tickets to see the Giants of Soul in concert!

Win

George Michael, who was already incredibly well-known for his huge donations to charity, agreed to guest star alongside 'Smithy' for a tongue-in-cheek scene in which the Wham! star would send himself up for charity.

When George Michael sang 'I'm Your Man' with James Corden and invented Carpool Karaoke

George Michael

Rick Astley, 56, has given the famous music video a facelift 35-years after it was first released in 1987.

Rick Astley has recreated his 1987 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video and it's perfect

Music

A video of Queen filmed 36-years-ago documents the band's rehearsals in the days leading up to Live Aid in 1985..

Queen rehearse for famous Live Aid set in sensational behind-the-scenes video

Queen