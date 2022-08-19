How many children does David Bowie have, and who are they?

David Bowie left a legacy in music, but also with his two children. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

He was one of the world’s most distinguished and distinctive music talents.

David Bowie changed the face of music during the 20th century, bringing spectacle and an other-worldly imagination to rock and roll during the 1970s with his Ziggy Stardust persona.

From then onwards, Bowie continued to push the boundaries of what was possible with popular music.

His influence ran deep, which was why there was national mourning of the star after he died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 69.

Bowie's legacy was clear when it came to music and the artists he'd impacted in the decades since his career began.

He also left another legacy after his passing: his two children.

But who are they, and what do they do now? Here's all you need to know:

Duncan Jones

Duncan Jones with her father at the premiere of his debut film Moon in 2009. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival). Picture: Getty

Duncan Jones receives the Mastercard British Album of the Year award on behalf of his late father David Bowie at the 2017 BRIT Awards. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Born on 30th May 1971 in London, Duncan Jones was David Bowie's first child with his first wife Mary 'Angie' Angela Barnett.

During his childhood, he was known (perhaps infamously) as 'Zowie' to rhyme with his father's stage name.

After studying at prestigious boarding schools in London, Lausanne, and Berlin, he moved to Ohio in the USA to study Philosophy before returning to England to graduate from the London Film School in 2001.

After working on several projects with his father and French Connection, Jones eventually released his first full-length film Moon in 2009 which featured Sam Rockwell in the lead role.

It received huge critical and commercial success as an independent film, winning Jones the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

Since then Jones has gone on to direct sci-fi thriller Source Code featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, video game adaptation Warcraft, and Mute starring Alexander Skarsgårdand and Paul Rudd in what he called the spiritual sequel to Moon.

Duncan Jones himself has two children, a son and a daughter named 'Zowie' after his childhood name.

Lexi Jones

Lexi frequently pays tribute to her late father on her social media. Picture: Instagram / @_p0odle_

Born on 15th August 2000, Alexandria 'Lexi' Zahra Jones is the only daughter that David Bowie and his second wife Iman shared together.

Not a huge amount is known about Lexi, as she keeps her private life relatively private despite being active on social media having amassed a following of 115k on Instagram.

As of 2022, she is focusing on her studies and currently resides in New York City, the place where she was born and lived.

Having lost her father at the age of 15, she was left heartbroken by David's death in 2016 and regularly posts tribute to the great man.

On the first year anniversary of his passing, she posted a picture of her father holding her as a baby with the caption: "I think about you every second of every day and you’re all I need. I love you.

"In 2021 she posted a photo of her and daddy David together at an early birthday of hers, all smiles and clearly smitten with each other.

She also honoured her late father with a tattoo that reads: "Daddy xx 1947-2016."

Lexi hasn't yet decided on a career path but has been in demand to follow in the footsteps of her model mother, but Iman has done her best to protect the private life she has:

"Every agency, every designer called me to say, ‘If she wants to, we’d love for her to model for us,’ but I said, ‘No, she doesn’t,’” Iman explained to Porter magazine in 2018.

“I know why they wanted her to model. It’s because she’s David Bowie’s daughter. She says I’m overprotective. But I told her, ‘This can all wait. It isn’t going anywhere."

"Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon, it is going to be public. So enjoy this.’”