QUIZ: Can you finish the lyrics to these Christmas hits?

Can you beat our Christmas lyrics quiz? Picture: Columbia / Epic / Universal

By Sian Moore

'Tis the season to listen to Christmas songs on repeat – but how well do you actually know the words to the biggest festive hits?

We can probably guess a few timeless favourites you've got on your festive playlist, from Mariah to Wham!, or maybe some Bublé and Crosby.

You've probably listened to these Christmas hits multiple times, but how well do you actually know the lyrics?

(Once you've finished this quiz, see how many Christmas number ones can you remember too!)