David Bowie’s daughter Lexi opens up about family loss in emotional memoir to her younger self

23 January 2024, 15:47 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 15:49

Smooth's Untold Stories: How David Bowie proposed to Iman

By Mayer Nissim

Lexi Jones openly talks about "losing everything, losing everyone, losing myself".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Bowie's daughter Lexi has written a powerful letter to her younger self, where she seemingly addresses the impact of the loss of her father on her mental health and wellbeing.

Bowie died in 2016 at the age of 69, when Lexi Jones – now a photographer and fashion designer – was only 15.

Lexi has now written a brave post to mark Mental Health Awareness Month, where she explores her feelings about familial loss and the effect it had on her.

"My younger, fragile self had quickly begun to lose the battle against my chemically imbalanced brain, developing deeper over the years as I involved myself in things I never expected to be part of," Lexi opens her letter.

"Situating myself in situations that contributed to the already crumbling foundation of my family eventually led to lonely isolation, unexpected fatalities of loved ones, and even ones I've nearly had myself."

In the letter, she talks about "he severity of my sickness" and times where she had been a "violent and angry individual" at a time when she was "losing everything, losing everyone, losing myself".

She concludes the letter by talking about how she has learned to learn and move on from these feelings.

"I learned to forgive myself for all I have done, never dwelling on my past, for it is something I can never change," Lexi said.

"Though learning to find contentment in accepting what is out of my control, I just remind myself of that little girl I used to be."

Born in 2000 to dad David Bowie and mum Iman, Alexandria 'Lexi' Jones is one of Bowie's two children.

Her half-brother is Moon filmmaker and inheritor of The Snowman scarf Duncan Jones, born to Bowie and his first wife Angie in 1971.

More from David Bowie

See more More from David Bowie

David Bowie's greatest songs

David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained

David Bowie and Iman pictured in 1992, two years after they first met

How David Bowie met Iman: Matchmaker recalls night "lonely" star met his soulmate

Music

David Bowie in The Snowman

David Bowie in The Snowman: Why did the music icon appear in the Christmas classic?

Christmas songs

The 50 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

David Bowie and Bing Crosby's duet has been called "one of the most successful duets in Christmas music history". But it nearly didn't happen.

Why David Bowie nearly refused to sing with Bing Crosby on classic Christmas duet

Latest Music News

Cyndi Lauper in 1984

Cyndi Lauper facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and career explained

Music

Beautiful South Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott London 1996

The Beautiful South's 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir cast as Bob Marley in new biopic

Bob Marley: One Love – trailer, cast, plot, release date and more revealed for the reggae biopic

Bob Marley

Billy Joel - Turn The Lights Back On

Billy Joel announces his first new single in over a decade 'Turn The Lights Back On'

Billy Joel

Daniel Bedingfield

Daniel Bedingfield facts: Singer's age, songs, family and where he is now revealed

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents