David Bowie’s daughter Lexi opens up about family loss in emotional memoir to her younger self

By Mayer Nissim

Lexi Jones openly talks about "losing everything, losing everyone, losing myself".

David Bowie's daughter Lexi has written a powerful letter to her younger self, where she seemingly addresses the impact of the loss of her father on her mental health and wellbeing.

Bowie died in 2016 at the age of 69, when Lexi Jones – now a photographer and fashion designer – was only 15.

Lexi has now written a brave post to mark Mental Health Awareness Month, where she explores her feelings about familial loss and the effect it had on her.

"My younger, fragile self had quickly begun to lose the battle against my chemically imbalanced brain, developing deeper over the years as I involved myself in things I never expected to be part of," Lexi opens her letter.

"Situating myself in situations that contributed to the already crumbling foundation of my family eventually led to lonely isolation, unexpected fatalities of loved ones, and even ones I've nearly had myself."

In the letter, she talks about "he severity of my sickness" and times where she had been a "violent and angry individual" at a time when she was "losing everything, losing everyone, losing myself".

She concludes the letter by talking about how she has learned to learn and move on from these feelings.

"I learned to forgive myself for all I have done, never dwelling on my past, for it is something I can never change," Lexi said.

"Though learning to find contentment in accepting what is out of my control, I just remind myself of that little girl I used to be."

Born in 2000 to dad David Bowie and mum Iman, Alexandria 'Lexi' Jones is one of Bowie's two children.

Her half-brother is Moon filmmaker and inheritor of The Snowman scarf Duncan Jones, born to Bowie and his first wife Angie in 1971.