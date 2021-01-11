Adam Lambert, Gary Barlow and Boy George perform David Bowie's greatest hits at star-studded tribute concert

11 January 2021, 12:01 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 18:12

To pay tribute to David Boiwe, acts from across the world took part in an online concert yesterday (January 10) to celebrate the life and works of the boy from Brixton.
To pay tribute to David Boiwe, acts from across the world took part in an online concert yesterday (January 10) to celebrate the life and works of the boy from Brixton.

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Adam Lambert lead the stars in an online celebration to mark the fifth anniversary of David Bowie's death joined by Duran Duran, Yungblud, Boy George, Gary Barlow and Bowie's longtime pianist, Mike Garson.

It's been five years since the death of the one and only David Bowie.

To pay tribute to the Starman acts from across the world took part in an online concert yesterday (January 10) to celebrate the life and works of the boy from Brixton.

A Bowie Celebration brought together almost 100 musicians to cover 40 songs across the six decades of Bowie's career.

Adam Lambert's incredible performance of 'Starman' was one of the highlights of the evening as he collaborated with David Bowie's Bowie's longtime pianist – and the brains behind the concert – Mike Garson.
Adam Lambert's incredible performance of 'Starman' was one of the highlights of the evening as he collaborated with David Bowie's Bowie's longtime pianist – and the brains behind the concert – Mike Garson.

In a weekend that also would have marked the singer's 74th birthday, the concert was a masterclass in performance art, with computer graphics superimposing the artists singing in their own homes, on zoom or in the street, straight onto a darkened stage.

Adam Lambert's incredible performance of 'Starman' was one of the highlights of the evening as he collaborated with David Bowie's longtime pianist – and the brains behind the concert – Mike Garson.

The 38-year-old Queen frontman went all out in his turquoise suit and glitter make-up to lend his extraordinary vocals to the 1969 classic.

Gary Barlow let out his wild side with a spectacular rendition of 'Fame' (pictured)
Gary Barlow let out his wild side with a spectacular rendition of 'Fame' (pictured).

Duran Duran kicked off the star-studded night with a performance of 'Five Years' and Smashing Pumpkins star Billy Corgan covered 'Space Oddity'.

Fresh from his exclusive Smooth Sessions concert, Gary Barlow let out his wild side with a spectacular rendition of 'Fame' whilst Boy George stunned with a medley of 'Lady Grinning Soul', 'Time' and 'Aladdin Sane'.

Joining them, Dexter actor Michael C Hall gave a rendition of 'Where Are We Now?' and Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen sang 'Quicksand.'

Boy George stunned with a medley of 'Lady Grinning Soul', 'Time' and 'Aladdin Sane'
Boy George stunned with a medley of 'Lady Grinning Soul', 'Time' and 'Aladdin Sane'.

Macy Gray performed Bowie's spectacular 'Changes' and the night saw Ian Hunter sing 'All The Young Dudes', with Bernard Fowler closing the show with 'Candidate', 'Sweet Thing', and a cover of 'Heroes'.

After the incredible show was over, the team behind A Bowie Celebration said in a statement: "Thank you David. And our thanks to you all for coming together in a world where that has been so difficult.

"This couldn’t have been done without you, the amazing Bowie alumni family, our special guests and wonderful behind the scenes team at @rollinglivepro."

