Queen and Adam Lambert harmonising in unseen backstage video is incredible

27 October 2020, 16:53

The footage, posted by Queen's official YouTube account, sees Adam Lambert singing with Brian May and Roger Taylor as the trio warm-up before a concert.
The footage, posted by Queen's official YouTube account, sees Adam Lambert singing with Brian May and Roger Taylor as the trio warm-up before a concert. Picture: Queen Official/YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Video of Queen and Adam Lambert jamming in their dressing room before a gig shows just how in sync the three band members really are.

The private footage, recently posted for the first time by Queen's official YouTube account, sees Adam Lambert singing with Brian May and Roger Taylor as the trio warm-up before a concert.

While their pianist plays the keyboard, Adam, Brian and Roger show off their vocal skills, singing the chorus of Queen's hit song 'Hammer to Fall.'

See more: Queen are inviting fans to be in new video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' - here's how

All three are dressed smartly in all black and with Adam wearing his earpiece, it seems the footage captures the band having a quick warm-up session in what appears to be the final moments leading up to going on stage.

See more: Queen: Watch John Deacon's touching final message to fans before he quit the band - video

The footage, entitled 'Queen + Adam Lambert: In Perfect Harmony' sees the band singing 'Somebody To Love' with Brian May's voice over explaining Queen's pre-concert ritual.
The footage, entitled 'Queen + Adam Lambert: In Perfect Harmony' sees the band singing 'Somebody To Love' with Brian May's voice over explaining Queen's pre-concert ritual. Picture: Queen Official/YouTube

See more: Queen: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is magnificent

The footage, entitled 'Queen + Adam Lambert: In Perfect Harmony' then sees the band singing 'Somebody To Love' in another room backstage, with Brian May's voice over explaining Queen's pre-concert ritual.

"We get together, in the band room, and we do harmonies," he says "that's what we do before a show."

See more: Queen: Freddie Mercury sings to 'soulmate' Mary Austin in touching footage from 1986 - video

The private moments were released to promote the band's latest album Live Around The World, featuring a hand-picked selection of live performances chosen from 218 live shows Queen and Adam Lambert have performed in the past seven years.

Speaking to Smooth's Jenni Falconer for our Virtual Coffee Break interview, Adam looked back at his time with the legendary band, his most emotional performances and what may be coming next.

See more: This footage of Queen's first ever recorded performance is sensational - video

The private moments were released to promote the band's latest album Live Around The World. Pictured, Brian May and Adam Lambert.
The private moments were released to promote the band's latest album Live Around The World. Pictured, Brian May and Adam Lambert. Picture: Queen Official/YouTube

Talking about the album, Adam said: "We have audio and visual that we’ve been recording from almost every show for the past seven years, and we’ve never found a spot for it.

"So we were talking after postponing our tour, and thought, 'Well, this will be the time to dust off those files, and quickly get out an album'. And I’m so glad that fans are loving it. It’s a great retrospective of the last seven years."

See more: Queen and Adam Lambert release stunning track from new album - listen here

He continued: "It’s such an honour, too. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, you know? I didn’t ever expect it to go on and on and on.

"And it’s still a thrill getting on stage with Brian and Roger, and seeing the smiling faces and singing voices of everybody in the audience. It’s great."

See next: Hear Freddie Mercury’s spine-tingling acapella voice in backstage video from last Queen concert

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

In the clip Freddie can be seen practising the traditional Hungarian folk song 'Tavaszi Szél Vizet Áraszt' that he will later sing live in front of 100,000 people at the Budapest concert.

Queen: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is magnificent

Freddie Mercury

Following on from their recently released live album, Queen are now encouraging fans to send in footage of themselves to be included in their new music video.

Queen are inviting fans to be in new video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' - here's how
Marvin Gaye / Ed Sheeran

7 times artists sued others for copying their music

Features

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert interview: Queen singer recalls emotional 'Who Wants to Live Forever' tribute on new album
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart were joined by Phil Collins, Brian Wilson, Cliff Richard and Joe Cocker for an epic rendition of the Beatles classic 'All You Need Is Love', on June 4, 2002.

When Queen, the Beatles and Rod Stewart sang spectacular version of 'All You Need Is Love'
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

Bee Gees

The Bros star, who was married to singer Shirley for 33 years after marrying in 1994, has revealed the pair secretly split three years ago.

Luke Goss confirms split with wife Shirley after 33 years together

TV & Film

Michael Bublé announces a brand new UK tour

Michael Bublé announces rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021 including brand new venues

Michael Bublé

The incredible moment took place when amateur singer Isabel Suckling was performing at the 'Divino Tuscany' wine festival in Italy and the band started to play 'Englishman In New York'.

The moment Sting jumped on stage to join overwhelmed singer in rendition of 'Englishman in New York'

Sting

Smooth Country Music Week

Listen to the Best of Country Music Week on Smooth Country: Lady A, Chris Young and more

Country