Queen and Adam Lambert harmonising in unseen backstage video is incredible
27 October 2020, 16:53
Video of Queen and Adam Lambert jamming in their dressing room before a gig shows just how in sync the three band members really are.
The private footage, recently posted for the first time by Queen's official YouTube account, sees Adam Lambert singing with Brian May and Roger Taylor as the trio warm-up before a concert.
While their pianist plays the keyboard, Adam, Brian and Roger show off their vocal skills, singing the chorus of Queen's hit song 'Hammer to Fall.'
All three are dressed smartly in all black and with Adam wearing his earpiece, it seems the footage captures the band having a quick warm-up session in what appears to be the final moments leading up to going on stage.
The footage, entitled 'Queen + Adam Lambert: In Perfect Harmony' then sees the band singing 'Somebody To Love' in another room backstage, with Brian May's voice over explaining Queen's pre-concert ritual.
"We get together, in the band room, and we do harmonies," he says "that's what we do before a show."
The private moments were released to promote the band's latest album Live Around The World, featuring a hand-picked selection of live performances chosen from 218 live shows Queen and Adam Lambert have performed in the past seven years.
Speaking to Smooth's Jenni Falconer for our Virtual Coffee Break interview, Adam looked back at his time with the legendary band, his most emotional performances and what may be coming next.
Talking about the album, Adam said: "We have audio and visual that we’ve been recording from almost every show for the past seven years, and we’ve never found a spot for it.
"So we were talking after postponing our tour, and thought, 'Well, this will be the time to dust off those files, and quickly get out an album'. And I’m so glad that fans are loving it. It’s a great retrospective of the last seven years."
He continued: "It’s such an honour, too. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, you know? I didn’t ever expect it to go on and on and on.
"And it’s still a thrill getting on stage with Brian and Roger, and seeing the smiling faces and singing voices of everybody in the audience. It’s great."