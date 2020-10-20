Queen are inviting fans to be in new video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' - here's how

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Queen + Adam Lambert are giving fans a chance to be in their new music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' from the new Live Around The World album.

Following on from their recently released album, Queen are now encouraging fans to send in footage of themselves to be included in their new music video.

The band released a video on their official YouTube page are asking attendees of their Queen + Adam Lambert concerts to submit photos and any video clips of the live shows.

But if you've never seen the band live don't despair. Fans who don't have live footage have been invited to take part by sending in photos of themselves holding their album copy of Live Around The World.

See the video below:

Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody Tour - Sydney. Picture: Getty

All concert photos, video footage and at-home album shots can be submitted directly through their band through an official website page.

The forthcoming music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' will feature the supergroup performing live in at Lisbon’s Rock in Rio festival in May 2016.

The album Live Around The World was released in October, Queen + Adam Lambert's first live album together and the band's first live collection since 1986’s Live Magic with Freddie Mercury.

The 20-track album features Adam Lambert's, Roger Taylor's and Brian May's favourite live recordings from the past six years.

Tracks include recordings from UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, Japan's Summer Sonic and the entirety of their 22-minute Fire Fight Australia benefit show.