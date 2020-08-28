Queen and Adam Lambert release stunning track from new album - listen here

The new album will feature a hand-picked selection of live performances chosen from 218 live shows Queen and Adam Lambert have performed across 42 countries over the past seven years.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Queen and Adam Lambert have shared a beautiful rendition of ‘The Show Must Go On’ from their upcoming live album

Taken from the upcoming album Live Around The World, the song was recorded at London’s 02 Arena in July 2018 and is the final track on 1991 Queen album, Innuendo.

Due to be released in a matter of weeks, the new album will feature a hand-picked selection of live performances chosen from 218 live shows Queen and Adam Lambert have performed across 42 countries over the past seven years.

In a press statement to mark the release of track 'The Show Must Go On', guitarist Brian May shared some history of Freddie Mercury's relationship with the song.

Watch the 2018 'The Show Must Go On' O2 performance below:

“Even though we were all aware of Freddie’s impending tragedy, we had some inspired and joyful times in the studio, making the Innuendo album," he recalled.

"We didn’t speak much about Freddie’s illness – he just wanted to get on with ‘business as usual’ as far as possible.

“The melody called for some very demanding top notes, and I’d only been able to ‘demo’ them in falsetto. I said to Freddie … “I don’t want you strain yourself – this stuff isn’t going to be easy in full voice, even for you!” He said, “Don’t worry – I’ll f…ing nail it, Darling!”.

"He then downed a couple of his favourite shots of vodka, propped himself up against the mixing desk, and… delivered one of the most extraordinary performances of his life.”

Musician Brian May and singer Adam Lambert perform at the Forum on July 3, 2014 in Inglewood, California.
Speaking about the 2018 recording, Adam Lambert reflected on the importance of the song, adding: “I think we all have moments in life where we feel the odds are against us and the climb is a steep one. I always sense a great cathartic release throughout the audience during this song.

“I think we all recognize that it was a big statement for Freddie at that point in his journey as well: He was fighting for his life.”

The live album Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World is set for release on October 2.

