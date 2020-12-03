Boy George facts: Culture Club singer's real name, boyfriend, age, net worth and more

3 December 2020, 10:04 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 11:20

Boy George
Boy George. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Boy George became an international superstar in the 1980s thanks to his unique fashion and amazing voice.

With Culture Club and Boy George back together, here are all the big facts every fan should know about the pop icon...

  1. What is Boy George's real name?

    Boy George was born George Alan O'Dowd in Eltham, London.

    His Irish parents are Jeremiah and Dinah O'Dowd, and he has four brothers and one sister.

  2. When did Boy George join Culture Club?

    Culture Club
    Culture Club. Picture: Getty

    Boy George's androgynous style of dressing caught the attention of music producer Malcolm McLaren, who had previously been the manager of the Sex Pistols. He arranged for George to perform with the group Bow Wow Wow.

    Read more: Culture Club at war - the ongoing feud between Boy George and Jon Moss explained

    Going by the stage name Lieutenant Lush, his time with Bow Wow Wow proved difficult with lead singer Annabella Lwin. He eventually left the group and started his own band with bassist Mikey Craig.

    They were joined by drummer Jon Moss and guitarist Roy Hay. They chose the name Culture Club to refer to the band's various ethnic backgrounds.

  3. What are Boy George's biggest songs?

    With Culture Club, Boy George scored several big hits around the world including 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?' and 'Karma Chameleon'.

    Read more: 8 of the best Boy George and Culture Club songs

    He also had success as a solo artist, including the UK number one 'Everything I Own'.

  4. How old is Boy George?

    Boy George was born on June 14, 1961.

    He celebrated his 59th birthday in 2020.

  5. What is Boy George's net worth?

    Boy George is estimated to have a net worth of around $35 million (£26.5m).

  6. Who is Boy George's boyfriend?

    Boy George is not currently known to be in a relationship. In 2015, he posted on Instagram that he was single.

    When he was with Culture Club, much media attention was given to his androgynous appearance, and there was speculation about his sexuality.

    Read more: When Diana Ross pulled Boy George on stage for a fantastic performance

    While he never flatly denied that he was gay, when asked in interviews about his sexual orientation, he gave various answers. In 1985, when asked by Barbara Walters about his sexual orientation, George said he was bisexual and had various girlfriends, as well as boyfriends. One famous response to an interviewer was that he preferred "a nice cup of tea" to sex.

    In his book Take It Like a Man, George said he had secret relationships with punk rock singer Kirk Brandon and Culture Club drummer Jon Moss.

More from Boy George and Culture Club

See more More from Boy George and Culture Club

boy george Photos of the week

8 of the best Boy George and Culture Club songs ever

Features

Boy George and Culture Club

Boy George and Culture Club announce one-off live gig for 1,000 fans and global stream
Culture Club's Boy George and Jon Moss

Culture Club at war: Boy George and Jon Moss' secret relationship and longtime feud explained
Diana Ross was performing a selection of her hits in front of a celebrity audience on An Audience With Diana Ross when she handpicked Boy George to sing with her from the crowd.

When Diana Ross pulled Boy George on stage for a staggering duet of ‘Upside Down’
Harry Styles and Sophie Turner have been linked to be playing Boy George

Boy George drops big hint that Harry Styles could play him in biopic, rules out Sam Smith and Sophie Turner

Music

Boy George and his mum Dinah

Boy George heartbroken after mum is taken to hospital with heart problem

Music

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Santa Claus

Santa Claus is Coming to Town song: Who wrote the Christmas classic and what are the lyrics?

Christmas

Santa

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: Who wrote the festive song and what are the lyrics?

Christmas

Tiny Emma Cerchi, 9, stunned the judges with a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's famous song on the fifth season of The Voice Kids France.

The Voice Kids: Blind girl, 9, astounds judges with spectacular version of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

The Voice

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...

Shakin Stevens

The Story of... 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens

The Story of...