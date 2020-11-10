Culture Club at war: Boy George and Jon Moss' secret relationship and longtime feud explained

Culture Club became one of the leading groups of the New Romantic movement in the early 1980s, scoring massive hits around the world.

Led by the fantastic voice and unique androgynous style of Boy George, the band were an international force.

Culture Club had number ones with 'Karma Chameleon' and 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?', and the group's fame peaked as Boy George sang as part of Band Aid in 1984.

However, tensions emerged within the band, as unbeknownst to the public at the time, George and drummer Jon Moss had begun an affair that would arguably lead to their breakup.

Here is the story behind their romance, and where they are now.

When did Culture Club form? Culture Club (R-L, Mikey Craig, Jon Moss, Boy George, Roy Hay). Picture: Getty Back in 1981, Boy George was a regular at the Blitz Club in Covent Garden, London, and occasionally sang with the group Bow Wow Wow. After leaving the grouo, George decided to start his own band, and signed up with bassist Mikey Craig, drummer Jon Moss, and guitarist Roy Hay. Quickly noticing they had an Irish gay man as its lead singer, a black Briton on bass, a blond Englishman on guitar and keyboards, and a Jewish drummer, they chose the name Culture Club.

When did Boy George and Jon Moss start dating? By the mid-1980s, although the wider public didn't know, Boy George and Jon Moss had been in a relationship while still performing in the band together, George has later said how many of Culture Club's songs were inspired by their turbulent relationship. Their relationship lasted for just over four years, but was often full of drama, with alleged physical and verbal abuse from both of them. Boy George film: Biopic cast, release date and storyline details Their constant arguments and pressure to hide their relationship from the public began taking its toll on the band. Boy George later called it "the great unresolved romance of the century". He wrote in his autobiography: "Our relationship was built on power-tripping and masochism. Our love, however diseased, was the creative force behind Culture Club."

When did they break up? By 1985, the pair had split up, but the band continued on. Due to the breakup and general tension with the rest of the band, George soon turned to drugs, and became addicted to heroin. See more: When Diana Ross pulled Boy George on stage for a staggering duet of ‘Upside Down’ After their next album didn't perform well, George and Moss no longer wanted to be around each other, leading to an American tour being cancelled. By summer 1986, George admitted that he was addicted to drugs, and he was arrested by British police for possession of heroin. The band broke up, and George pursued a solo career.

Did they reunite? Culture Club Reunites in 1998. Picture: Getty There have been multiple reunions over the years, including 1998's successful tour and album Don't Mind if I Do, which included the number four single 'I Just Wanna Be Loved'. Most recently, the group reunited for the 2018 album Life, which featured both George and Moss back in the recording studio for the first time in 20 years.