Boy George film Karma Chameleon: Biopic cast, release date, soundtrack and storyline revealed

Who will play Boy George? What will the storyline feature? And when will it be released? The important questions surrounding Boy George’s movie are revealed.

Boy George confirmed in 2019 a biopic film would be made about him and he’s recently admitted it will have “more sex and drugs” then the other biopics we’ve seen recently.

Getting his Culture Club fans excited with the prospect of the movie about him, everyone wants to know the release date, storyline details and most importantly - the cast.

So who will play Boy George? When will the film be out? While there’s not many details at the moment, here’s what we know so far:

Boy George has teased the storyline for his new movie. Picture: PA

When will the Boy George film be released?

We could be in for a little wait at the moment as filming won't begin until summer 2021. So we'd expect a 2022 or 2023 release date.

Boy George and his director have been talking publicly about the plot though so it seems plans are coming along nicely.

Boy George film cast: Who will play Boy George?

Again, still too early for official details. However, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has hinted she would love to play Boy George himself.

In 2020, Boy George teased Smooth Radio that Harry Styles could play him, but ruled out Sam Smith.

In April 2021, Boy George announced a casting call to young actors around the world to play him: “We’re looking for a brave young actor anywhere in the globe to take on the role of his life, and it will be brilliant.

“I wanna be impressed! So see you on set this summer.”

He also confirmed that Line of Duty actor Danny Mays will play his father, and teased that “there are rumours of Keanu Reeves popping in”.

Line of Duty star Daniel Mays will play Boy George's father. Picture: Getty

Sophie Turner has talked about the main role in the Boy George movie. Picture: PA

What is the Boy George movie about?

In an interview, Boy George said his movie will be a lot more rock and roll in comparison to Elton John and Queen’s movies.

Director Sasha Gervasi said: “George has thrived on his authenticity, the fact he has been so ruthlessly, almost alarmingly honest. I think the film has to reflect that.

“It’s a little bit tougher, the Boy George story, a little bit less polished.”

The film will tell the story of Boy George’s upbringing in an Irish working-class family, leading to his rise to fame in the 1980s with Culture Club alongside Jon Moss, Roy Hay and Mikey Craig.