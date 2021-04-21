Boy George gives huge update on his 'Karma Chameleon' biopic and is looking for actor to play him

By Tom Eames

Boy George has given fans an update about his upcoming biopic Karma Chameleon, and has called for actors around the world to audition to play him in the film.

After the success of other musical biopics like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, the Karma Chameleon film was first announced back in 2019, and it now has an official title.

The film will tell the story of Boy George’s upbringing in an Irish working-class family, leading to his rise to fame in the 1980s with Culture Club alongside Jon Moss, Roy Hay and Mikey Craig.

In a new video, Boy George said the film would begin shooting this summer “in London and around the world”.

He also confirmed that Line of Duty actor Danny Mays will play his father, and teased that “there are rumours of Keanu Reeves popping in”.

Boy George is looking for a young actor to play him in a movie. Picture: Getty

Boy George added that they were now looking to cast an actor to play him: “We’re looking for a brave young actor anywhere in the globe to take on the role of his life, and it will be brilliant.

“I wanna be impressed! So see you on set this summer.”

The film will be written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, and will feature the music of Boy George and Culture Club.

Last year, Boy George teased to Smooth Radio that Harry Styles could play him in the film, but ruled out singer Sam Smith.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has also been tipped to play him in the past.