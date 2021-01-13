David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father with lovely family photo

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father on what would have been his 74th birthday. Picture: Instagram / @_p0odle_

By Sian Moore

David Bowie's daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, shared the childhood photo on what would have been her father's 74th birthday.

David Bowie's daughter paid tribute to her late father by sharing a sweet family photograph to Instagram on Monday (January 11).

Alexandria Zahra Jones, who goes by Lexi, posted the father-daughter picture on what would have been her Bowie's 74th birthday. The post has since been deleted.

In the snap, the 'Space Oddity' legend and his daughter both smile at the camera, while Lexi holds a homemade birthday cake which reads "Happy Birthday Dad".

The 20-year-old simply captioned the post: "Happy Birthday XX".

Lexi Jones shared the tribute to her Instagram page on Monday, on what would have been David Bowie's 74th birthday. Picture: Instagram / @_p0odle_

Lexi is the child of the music legend and fashion model Iman.

Bowie and the model first met in 1990 at a dinner party before quickly becoming engaged within months.

They welcomed their daughter a decade later in 2000.

According to the Mail Online, Lexi is a California-based artist who is currently selling her pieces on Depop for up to $250.

Iman also paid tribute to the singer on his birthday by sharing a photograph of the couple.

In the picture, Bowie kisses the model's forehead while she rests her hand on his shoulder, as the pair stand together underneath an umbrella.

The model captioned the post: "Forehead kisses are kisses meant for the soul. #EternalLove #BowieForever."

Bowie has one other child, Duncan Jones, from his previous marriage to American model, actress and journalist Angela Bowie. Duncan was born in 1971.

David passed away at the age of 69 in 2016, following an 18-month battle with liver cancer.